Apple confirms the landing of Apple Pay in Argentina and Peru

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 32 Views

ApplePay is preparing to disembark in more countries in South America. Apple payments service will be available soon in Argentina and Peru, as it became known in the last hours. Although the Cupertino firm did not make an official announcement, it did include the data on the platform’s website for Latin America.

If we go to the Apple Pay page we can see that now it not only indicates “Available in Costa Rica”, but also incorporates the reference of the upcoming landing in the Argentine and Peruvian markets. Anyway, it is still unknown when they can be used in these countries, or its hypothetical reach to other South American nations.

As far as South America is concerned, Apple Pay today is only available in Brazil and Colombia. However, this will change very soon. There were already indications of the possible arrival of the service to Peru, because during the last week the Interbank bank had published some content in this regard; These included videos showing how to add your Visa cards to Apple’s Wallet app. However, soon after all the material was deleted, which suggested that the financial institution had advanced the announcement.

Image: Apple Pay

In the case of Argentina, the incorporation of Apple Pay will be interesting because it will add to an ecosystem fintech very developed. Today this country has several very popular virtual wallets, with MercadoPago —from MercadoLibre— being the most used, but with other exponents such as Ualá and MODO (the latter belonging to the main banks in the country) with a significant number of users. And to this must be added a growing number of exchanges of cryptocurrencies that offer prepaid cards with cashback in Bitcoin and other cryptoactives for each purchase made.

Currently in Argentina the main means of payment contactless with mobile devices it is through QR codes, not with NFC chips. Let us even take into account that since November 2021 the interoperability of QR codes to pay with any virtual wallet has been in force in the country. That is why it will be important to see what place Apple Pay takes in the market, taking into account that the QR payment option has been rumored since iOS 14. Will Argentina be the ideal market to implement this long-awaited possibility?

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Bitcoin Holds in a Tight Range as Analyst Eyes a Potential ‘Interesting Week’ for BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around $43,000 on Jan. 17 as “boring” price action combined with signs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved