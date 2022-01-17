Apps to create music on iPhone

This is one of the most used applications by users to produce music in the Apple environment. This is because it is totally free and is developed by Apple. In this way, its operation is quite good within these devices. It offers many different tools, which are shared with those found in the Mac version. In this case, there are visual instruments very diverse to be able to create all your rhythms.

In this case there are virtual pianos, violins or even amplifiers to be able to use real guitars. With these tools and the sequencer you will be able to create great sounding songs in no time. Many professionals have used this tool to quickly produce different songs, with an efficient export system at all levels. In addition, there is also a royalty free sample library so you can use as you see fit.

Figure – Make Music & Beats

Figure is intuitive enough for beginners to make music in seconds without difficulty. But, although it is simple, it also has professional and complex tools to be able to encourage all users to end up evolving. Simply, when the application is opened, it will be necessary to slide your finger across the panel to be able to record and tweak the drum beats so it ends up being catchy.

Among the features it includes, we can highlight the possibility of set the length of a loop, select bass and synth sounds, or stream the audio live through compatible apps. In any case, everything you need is offered to make a creation according to the level you have at that moment, which is ultimately what is really important.

melly

An application that you surely know, since it won the Best of the App Store award in 2016. It has a starter pack of 17 instruments and over 100 loops and samples. Songs can be divided into sections, add notes, audio samples and loops to your sections in a convenient way. Likewise, a History tool is included to be able to rewind and undo changes quickly.

The audio can always be to your liking, editing it, adjusting it and cropping it. From the application itself it will be possible to make the recording or import it from the local storage of the device. You can also make audio recordings of up to four bars and with a duration of 30 seconds. Although, automatically it will be possible to modify the volume, the echo and other effects such as fading.

Auxy

This service offers a collection of 3 gadgets. It has a track design in portrait or landscape. This makes the main feature of the application the interface, which is very comfortable to use. Supports any of the preferences on iPad or iPhone. From song production to sound design, effects and mixing, every step is intuitive and won’t give you any trouble.

It has a large number of people behind it, which ends up generating a large community with which to be able to trade music around the world. By uploading and sharing songs you will be able to communicate breaking the different cultural barriers that exist. Likewise, it can also be shared through social networks or instant messaging system.

Options of more quality, but of payment

In the event that you have already traveled in the musical field, it is also time to take a leap into professional applications. That is why in the App Store you can also find options that follow this line, but obviously they are not completely free. In this case, it is advisable to use them, when you are already clear that this may be your path.

groovepad

Application to create music that is very easy to use and that will bring out the artist that you have inside you. It has a wide library of unique and original music tracks among which you will find your favorites to start with a base. Here you will find different genres such as electronic, hip-hop or trap. In addition, it also has effects such as filter, flanger, reverb or delay.

The operation is quite simple, to be able to introduce all the sounds that you want. Although, there are some limitations and that is why other apps should be used. For example, can’t record sounds. Likewise, this is an app that has a subscription service to be able to access all the musical effects or the song library without any type of limit.

Beat Maker Go – Create Music

State-of-the-art drum pad control app that gives you the opportunity to practice beats and create amazing music tracks anywhere. The library of preset tracks gives you the latest packs of EDM genres including trap, dubstep, rave and more.

In addition, this is an application integrated into a game, which will allow you to improve your listening skills at all times. You will have the possibility to adjust the difficulty level and unlock new challenges after completing the previous ones, providing a smooth gaming experience. Similarly, you will also be able to quickly share everything you produce with anyone.

JAMBL

Simple, yet incredibly powerful music creation tool that lets you compose tasty beats in seconds and share it along with a music video. It integrates a musical algorithm that allows you to put your touches in the rhythm, in the scale, in the tone and in the point. That is why we are facing a new way to become a master in the creation of any type of rhythm.

After using the mixer to be able to churn out a ferocious beat, you’ll be able to record a short video to use as a video clip for your new song. The automatic editing function will cause the application to cut video when uploading as the rhythm occurs. All this in a super easy way with no pre-made loops and all rights will belong to you.

Drum Pad Machine

Make your own music like a pro, creating sick, perfect beats and perform unique tracks. A wide variety of musical styles such as hip-hop, drum or trap are integrated. Additionally, you will be able to make use of unique sound packs, gaining access to professional quality audio samples that are sourced from professional musicians and DJs. Likewise, you can also use instruments and FX.

But although at first you will have access to the free version, if you want to have complete control of the entire library you will have to pay a subscription. The Beats school allows all the people who are starting in this world, with different lessons for each sound pack with the aim of improvising freely.

The most recommended

As has been seen, there are many applications that can be found to install on iPhone and produce new music. In this case, we must recommend above all Garage Band which is a native application and developed by Apple. This means that it integrates perfectly with iPhones or iPads and allows you to work in a really comfortable way. In addition, you do not have to pay anything for it, and it is used by thousands of professionals throughout the world.

In a second place, groovepad It can also be very useful, as it is perfect for being able to produce new rhythms in an intuitive way. It has an interface that any user will be able to use easily, with the ultimate goal of mixing the ideal sounds to have an original quality creation that can be shared.