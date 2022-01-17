At least three killed in suspected Houthi drone attack in Abu Dhabi

Russian war drone blows up test helicopter 0:46

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) — A suspected Houthi drone strike near Abu Dhabi airport killed at least three people and sparked multiple explosions in the UAE capital on Monday.

An Abu Dhabi police statement said three tankers carrying fuel exploded in the Mussafah area of ​​the emirate after catching fire, and preliminary investigations point to a drone attack. At least three people were killed and six were injured, according to the state news agency WAM.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels said they would soon make a statement about “a special military operation that took place in the heart of the UAE,” the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel said on Monday.

“Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that a fire leading to the explosion of three oil tankers broke out this morning at ICAD 3, Mussafah, near the ADNOC storage tanks,” a statement on WAM said. “A minor fire also broke out in the newly built area of ​​Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

A CNN reporter heard two explosions with a plume of black smoke rising from the direction of the airport.

The UAE has been part of the Saudi-led military campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015.

News in development.