Bills make history with blowout win over Patriots

Buffalo became the first team to not use any of its kickers or turn the ball over in a playoff game.

The buffalo bills made history this Saturday with their resounding victory over the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

This marked the worst playoff loss in the career of Bill Belichick as head coach while Bills they scored their second-most points in a postseason game, behind the 51 points they scored in the AFC Championship Game in 1990.

Josh Allen threw five touchdown passes and led seven consecutive scoring drives. AP Photo

The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions in Saturday’s game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, were the first team in the Super Bowl era to score touchdowns on their first five possessions in a game, leaving the new record at seven.

BELICHICK’S WORST DEFEATS Year Instance diff Rival 2003 Week 1 31 Bills 2021 round of

wild cards 30 Bills* 2020 week 16 29 Bills* * Josh Allen was the starting QB

buffalo also tied an NFL record by scoring a touchdown on seven consecutive drives at any point in a playoff game and became the first team in postseason history to finish a game without punting, attempting field goals, or losing the game. possession on the field of play.

The Bills scored in 13 of their 17 series against the patriots the last two times they met, including 11 touchdowns. The Bills they had a turnover on the field and ran out of playing time three times, too. They did not clear in any game.

TD SERIES IN A ROW IN PLAYOFFS Year Round Team sets 2021 wild cards Bills 7 2019 Divisional chiefs 7 2007 Divisional packers 6 Source: Elias Sports Bureau

Josh Allen he set a franchise record with five touchdown passes this Saturday. He became the first quarterback to throw five touchdown passes against a Bill team. Belichick in the playoffs (either as head coach or defensive coordinator. Joins Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to throw five touchdown passes with no interceptions against a team of Belichick in regular season or playoffs.

Allen he completed 84 percent of his passes in the game (21-of-25), the best percentage among quarterbacks with at least 25 attempts in a playoff game since Aaron Rodgers in the 2010 Divisional Round (86.1 percent).

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Allen he had more touchdown passes (five) than incomplete passes (four) this Saturday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the seventh starting quarterback in NFL history with more touchdown passes than incompletes in a playoff game. The last to do so was Kurt Warner against the Green Bay Packers in the 2009 Wild Card Round (five touchdowns and four incomplete passes).

He also became the third quarterback in NFL history with five touchdown passes with no interceptions and a completion percentage of at least 80 percent in a playoff game, joining Warner and Peyton Manning (in the Wild Card Round). 2003 against the Denver Broncos).

But how did Allen?

Career cheats: Allen He completed 9 of 12 passes for 157 yards and five touchdowns on play-action passes on Saturday. That’s the most career cheat touchdowns by a player in a regular season or postseason since ESPN he began analyzing those plays in 2006.

Bill Belichick suffered the second worst loss of his head coaching career and the worst in the playoffs. Getty Images

Passes to the sides: Allen He completed 16 of 16 passes for 231 yards and three passing touchdowns for off-the-field numbers on Saturday. That’s the most attempts without an incomplete pass on those types of delivery in a regular-season or playoff game since ESPN he began analyzing pass direction in 2006.

deep passes: Allen He completed nine of nine passes for 10 yards or more in the air on Saturday. That’s the most attempts without an incomplete on those submissions in a playoff game since ESPN began analyzing passing yards in 2006.