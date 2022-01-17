Bitcoin is still “ironed” but these 5 cryptocurrencies can “explode”

This Monday, January 17, Bitcoin and Ether cryptocurrencies continue to be stuck at $42,000 and $3,300, respectively.

However, this decline in its most important price in the ecosystem did not affect the price of the rest of the cryptocurrencies.

For example, Cardano gave 33% profits to its investors in the last seven days; Luna, the Terra blockchain token; rose 17%; Near Protocol 37%; and Polygon 12% , among other.

In this context, investors are looking at five cryptocurrencies that could “take off” and give gains of up to 60% in the short term. What are they and how much could they be worth?

The 5 cryptocurrencies that all investors are looking at this week: what are they and how much do they yield

Bitcoin

The classic Bitcoin cryptocurrency is on the lips of all investors. Weeks ago is stuck between $42,000 and $43,500 and analysts suggest that this is a buy zone.

If more people buy Bitcoin, this behavior will be reflected in the “20-day exponential moving average” technical indicator. The price will rise above the moving average and the trend will turn up again, pushing the crypto into the $52,000 range.

Opposite case, Bitcoin could bottom at $39,000. In that range, the cryptocurrency would attract a wave of investors and consequently, the price will be above the exponential moving average. This scenario is also bullish.

Phantom (FTM)

The FTM cryptocurrency is the native token of the Fantom acyclic chart smart contract platform. It is an app that provides decentralized finance services to developers using its own custom consensus algorithm.

At the beginning of 2021, it was trading at US$0.016 and a year later, it was around US$3. Those investors who bought FTM back then grew their digital money by a 18650%.

In the medium term, they expect the cryptocurrency to continue to rise and could reach a new all-time high of $5.

If you bought FTM today at $3 and sold it at $5, you would make a 66% profit.

Near Protocol (NEAR)

In October 2020, the cryptocurrency had a value of US$ 1.18 and today, January 17, 2022, it is around $19.15. As a percentage, investors who bought back then and did not sell a single penny of their portfolio made a profit of 1522%.

It is a digital currency that is used to process transactions and store data; run validator nodes by stacking this crypto (investors deposit and can receive returns and also are responsible for “validating” all purchases and sales of the network); and to vote on the Near Protocol decentralized application platform.

In the medium term, this crypto could reach a new all-time high of $25.44 and enter a new “unstoppable” bullish cycle, analysts explain.

If Near is accessed today at $19 and sold when it reaches $25, the investor will earn a gain of 31%.

FTX Token (FTT)

The FTX exchange launched its own token called “FTX Token”. It is listed at US$45 under the acronym “FTT” and has a purchase and sale volume of US$225 million.

It was launched on May 8, 2019 and at that time, it was trading at US$ 1. As of today, it grew 4400% and experts expect it to reach the $50.

If FTM is bought today at $45 and sold at $50, for example, the investor will make a profit of 11%.

Cosmos (ATOM)

It is a cryptocurrency that trades at $41 and seeks to solve some of the “hardest problems” facing the blockchain industry.

It aims to offer an antidote to “slow, expensive, unscalable, and environmentally damaging” proof-of-work protocols, such as those used by Bitcoin, by offering an ecosystem of connected blockchains.

In 2019, Atom was trading at US$3 and today, it is over US$41. In percentage, the cryptocurrency gave gains of 1266%. In the medium term, it could go up to US$69 but it must first break the US$50 barrier.