Bitmain launches new Bitcoin miner with liquid cooling system

The Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain presented its new Antminer S19 Pro + Hyd that incorporates a liquid cooling system. This model is equipped with a hashrate of 198 TH/s (terahashes per second), a power consumption of 5445 W (watts of power) and an energy efficiency of 27.5 J/TH (Joules per terahash).

BitMain reported on Twitter about the introduction to the market of its new ASIC, which is designed for use with the Antspace HK3 mining container, which has a capacity to submerge 210 units, as detailed by the company on its website.

The company indicates that expects to ship the new equipment between May and September of this year, so, for now, it does not give details about its price.

Advertising

Bitmain recommends using the Antminer S19 Pro+ Hyd in the antspace HK3 container. Source: Bitmain.com

The cooling of Bitcoin miners by immersion in liquid coolant is a proposal that is increasingly resonating in the industry, since it is an activity that seeks to increase the profitability and speed of the machines that keep the network alive.

However, mining Bitcoin by relying on immersion cooling is not something new. In fact, it is being studied since 2015, as we recorded in CriptoNoticias.

The American company DMG Blockchain Solutions works in this line, which last year reported its plans to increase its profits by reducing capital expenditures. With the new method will control the temperature of equipment with liquid refrigerants.

The company’s strategy consists of executing all its operations under its immersion system, with which it intends to obtain a competitive advantage.

A year ago, Canaan also announced the launch of a new device, called “Avalon Immersion Cooling A1066I”. It is, in essence, a new miner that allows immersion cooling.

According to the descriptions, the machine has 90 mining modules running on liquid coolant simultaneously. Likewise, it is ensured that the miner reaches a higher processing power with an overclocking rate of 45%.