‘Bolillo’ Gómez after the defeat against Colombia: “We are in crisis because we didn’t win”

“Defeats are never good, we are doing work to gain style and identity, and we are going to suffer a lot and we are going to have more defeats, but the day we start to win and have the style and identity, we are not going to lose either. . At the moment we are suffering, although today the rival was lost, it is much stronger, it is football that has a certain advantage, its players are very well worked”.

“We didn’t look bad, but there are many things to improve. We are facing a highly capable rival with great players. At times we try to do things that work but we have to improve a lot in physical condition, become stronger to win the duel, we can’t lose so much ball when we go out playing. It doesn’t end here, we are making a path, there are players here who gave us other options for other opportunities”.

The Colombian coach analyzed the match, what his team did, the pressure for not winning after three games at the head of the Bicolor and the future call for the triple FIFA date of the Concacaf octagonal towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

THINGS TO IMPROVE

“There were good moments in the match, we didn’t see ourselves badly and where we submitted and did important things but we still need to finish what we started, win the duels more often. Today the team had an order, it had few options, but there were options because we didn’t have many men on the offensive side, but we are starting a job, it doesn’t end here, today was worthy, we didn’t look bad but we have to improve and against Colombia we saw important things”.

WHY HE DIDN’T CALL FOR MORE FORWARDS

“Wait for the others to arrive… here we had the chance to learn more, we had Yeison Mejía who got sick and Marco Aceituno, I think you should have heard this, it’s not that we didn’t want to, but that we had them and at In the end they left us due to illnesses and the other forwards from Honduras are out. Today was a game to watch and there are guys who are going to give us a hand in the future. Things weren’t done badly today, yes, we have to improve, but we’re in that situation, we’re in crisis because we didn’t win, we’re looking for important men. This does not end here.”

WHICH PLAYERS FROM THIS LIST WILL YOU CALL FOR THE ELIMINATION?

“We are going to do an analysis of which players are going to join the others who are outside the country and who are starters in this team, in due time we are going to give a list for the tie. There are some players who are going to be back”.

ABOUT THE COLOMBIA OF WHEEL

“It’s a team that where the ball lands there are good players. When we saw the payroll we said ‘it’s a good team’. It is football at the level of the greats, Colombian football at the national team level does not lose to Chile, Brazil or Argentina, it is a large and important team. Some players can be highlighted but it is collective; Yaser Asprilla is showing interesting things and has a wonderful future.”

LATE CHANGES

“Several of the team we were working on got sick, these players that I put in the second half were the ones who arrived to get on the plane. Within my responsibility, I put first players who had a collective, tactical and orderly work with us, so I do not consider that the changes were late, but that they were fair and normal things. They entered a difficult moment and they give us a good option”.