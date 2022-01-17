‘Bolillo’ Gómez anticipates that more defeats are coming for the Honduran National Team and says why

2022-01-17

Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez don’t beat around the bush. The technician of the Honduran national team He assured again that the “H” is in crisis, and that more defeats will come.

After falling 2-1 to Colombia in the friendly Fort Lauderdale, today the bicolor delegation arrived in Honduran territory and the coffee coach showed his face.

‘Bolillo’ Gomez explained why more defeats will come from the Honduran national team, defended Maynor Figueroa and also spoke of the present of Kervin Arriaga.

EVERYTHING HE SAID AT HIS COMING:

The game against Colombia: “The truth is that it was an even game and the most important thing for us is to continue adding players to the team”.

Three losses from three games with Honduras: “It hadn’t happened to me before… and there are more to go because we are in the process of shaping and searching for a team that has a style and an idea that we want. That is difficult at the beginning, the important thing is that we have seen soccer players from Honduras who are going to have capacity and you will be capable in the future”.

Talks with players: “I have talked a lot with the boys about various topics, about what we have to improve, what each one has to improve, there are many things that are different from football that help them a lot. They have to be very professional, work hard physically, have a good nutritionist, these are things that help them have better physical performance”.