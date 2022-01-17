‘Bolillo’ Gómez anticipates that more defeats are coming for the Honduran National Team and says why

2022-01-17
Hernan Dario ‘Bolillo’ Gomez don’t beat around the bush. The technician of the Honduran national team He assured again that the “H” is in crisis, and that more defeats will come.
After falling 2-1 to Colombia in the friendly Fort Lauderdale, today the bicolor delegation arrived in Honduran territory and the coffee coach showed his face.
‘Bolillo’ Gomez explained why more defeats will come from the Honduran national team, defended Maynor Figueroa and also spoke of the present of Kervin Arriaga.
EVERYTHING HE SAID AT HIS COMING:
The game against Colombia: “The truth is that it was an even game and the most important thing for us is to continue adding players to the team”.
Three losses from three games with Honduras: “It hadn’t happened to me before… and there are more to go because we are in the process of shaping and searching for a team that has a style and an idea that we want. That is difficult at the beginning, the important thing is that we have seen soccer players from Honduras who are going to have capacity and you will be capable in the future”.
Talks with players: “I have talked a lot with the boys about various topics, about what we have to improve, what each one has to improve, there are many things that are different from football that help them a lot. They have to be very professional, work hard physically, have a good nutritionist, these are things that help them have better physical performance”.
Are the players not professionals?: “No, I’m not saying they’re not professionals…it’s different from what I’m saying, it’s doing things that elite footballers do. Having a nutritionist, having a physical trainer when you are not playing, there are things that have to be added to teamwork, not only in Honduras, but also in Central and South America”.
What has been left for the footballers: “They have understood the order and at times it identifies with a well-played football with good triangulations. What I wouldn’t say would be the result, but in conformations and changes of styles and ideas sometimes the results come and sometimes they don’t. There are moments of crisis, as I said.
About Kervin Arriaga: “I talk to him a lot, he’s a boy who needs to be talked to a lot, he’s a great player. I spoke with the people of Colombia and they recognized him as a great player, you have to talk to the footballers and repeat many things to them and help them”.
He saw Maynor Figueroa well: “I saw it very well, I speak in general, I saw them very well”.
Disadvantages up front: “Yesterday’s game we had a lot of problems on the offensive side, we played almost without strikers due to illnesses. Aceituno and Yeison Mejía stayed with us. We suffered a little to be more forceful and do damage”.
Is it an advantage that Alphonso Davies does not come?: “The advantages of Honduras is to improve, Honduras has to improve and when they have already acquired the style and the idea of the game, they begin to get the results; we are thinking of Canada first.”