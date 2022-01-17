Bonds and Clemens could be left out of the HOF again

This year, four controversial names are on the MLB reporters’ ballot for the last time: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Curt Schilling and Dominican Sammy Sosa, whose ballot totals from previous years have suffered because of their links to steroids, are facing their last chance. Schilling’s chances don’t look good, either.

Although last year he brushed the Hall with 71.1% of the votes, he is currently at 60%, a notable decline that is probably the product of the offensive comments he has made in recent years, including on social networks.

Bonds and Clemens’ totals over the years have been roughly similar. In 2021 they reached 61.8% and 61.6%, respectively. So far this year, Bonds — who set a record seven MVP awards and is the all-time home run leader (762) — is 77.1%, and Clemens — who has struck out 4,672 and has a record seven Cy Young Awards — he’s 75.9%.

If both suffer similar drops from ballots that have been made public to those that have remained private as in previous years, it doesn’t look like either will make it.

“Their final percentage would improve again this year due to the change of groups and a small group of voters who changed from ‘Do not enter’ to ‘Do enter’ (so far they have a net number of +2),” Thibodaux said. . “But we haven’t seen signs that we’ll see enough buy-ins or enough change in groups to make a bigger impact.

“The question mark for Bonds and Clemens is that because they historically haven’t done well with voters who keep their votes private, that also means there’s a chance they’ll get more votes from well-supported voters who made their ballots public. . If the voters who kept their votes private come close to matching this year’s public votes, then Bonds and Clemens might still have a chance.”

Alex Rodriguez, another notable candidate linked to doping during his career, debuts on the Hall of Fame ballot this year — so far he’s at 40.6%.

Manny Randhawa/MLB.com