Boy, 13, dies of fentanyl overdose after ’40 small bags of drugs found at Sports and Medical Science Academy’

A high school student died Saturday from a suspected drug overdose, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering an apparent fentanyl overdose at the Academy of Sports and Medical Sciences in Hartford, Connecticut, police said.

Hartford police officers were called to the high school Thursday after receiving reports that the boy, who was in the seventh grade, was unconscious and that there was evidence of drugs involved.

The student, whose name has not yet been released due to his age, collapsed and had to be revived with CPR.

Police said two other children complained of dizziness and were also transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where they were later released.

Police believe the three minors came into contact with the drug at the same time, but it is unclear if they ingested it.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a statement that the boy apparently overdosed on the opioid fentanyl while at school, but authorities don’t know how he got access to the drug.

“We still have much to learn about the circumstances of this tragedy and how one child had access to such a shocking amount of such deadly drugs, and our police department will continue its investigation and seek to hold accountable the adults who are ultimately responsible. for the death of this child,” Bronin said.

On Thursday, the school was placed on soft lockdown as the Drug Enforcement Agency and drug-sniffing dogs searched the facility for additional substances.

The evacuated students went through a decontamination process later on leaving the school. The school closed on Friday and canceled classes.

Authorities found a powder-like substance in the school gym and initially identified it as the opioid fentanyl.

“It appears that a student brought the drug to school,” Bronin said. “There were several additional bags of what we believe to be fentanyl that were found around the school.”

The Hartford Courant reported that the search turned up about 40 bags of fentanyl in two different classrooms and the gym.

The bags of drugs were collected by the DEA and analyzed in its laboratory, according to police spokesman Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

The drug was found to be fentanyl, which confirmed earlier evidence at the scene.

FENTANYL FACTS

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approved to treat severe pain, usually advanced cancer pain.

Fentanyl is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the DEA.

According to the CDC, fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise.

“It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product, with or without the user’s knowledge, to increase its euphoric effects.”

However, the bags found at the magnet school only contained fentanyl in powder form and no other drugs, according to Boisvert.

Police said the 13-year-old boy died shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

No arrests have been made so far and the investigation is still ongoing, authorities say.

