Buccaneers beat Eagles and keep title defense alive

The Buccaneers’ first rival on their way to a two-time championship was the Eagles. However, the Philadelphia club did not represent a difficult obstacle for Tampa Bay, that the victory was scored, and the classification to the divisional round, after a 31-15 electronic win.

The Bucs started the match with a pounding drum and on their first offensive series they took an advantage that they never relinquished. The inaugural TD arrived by land courtesy of a two-yard run by Giovani Bernard.

That strong start allowed Tampa to take off even more with another ground entry; this time with a run by Keshawn Vaugh (one yard). The account was closed at halftime with a 34-yard field goal by Ryan Succop ─Before halftime, Jalen Hurts (258 yards, one TD, two interceptions, 60 rating) had his first interception of the afternoon.

Second half

In the third period the Buccaneers gave the last pull to define the match prematurely. Product of a Jalen Reagor fumble during a Tampa Bay punt, Tom Brady (271 yards, two touchdowns, 115.2 rating) combined with Rob Gronkowski over the air (two yards) for the TD.

The Bucs’ final points also came as a result of a possession trade. After an interception to Hurts, work of Shaq Barrett, Brady put up his second six-point spiral, a 36-yard pass to Mike Evans.

With the match already decided and almost zero chances of coming back, the Eagles used the fourth quarter to avoid a humiliation like the one experienced by the Patriots in Orchard Park.

The discount from Philadelphia arrived with a 34-yard run by Boston Scott and one drive later, Hurts put the final numbers on a 93-yard drive that capped Kenneth Gainwell with a 16-yard reception ─In addition, DeVonta Smith made the two-point conversion valid.

With this result, the current champions access the divisional round. Since the other NFC games are not yet played (49ers in Dallas and Cardinals in Los Angeles), Tampa Bay does not know its next synod.