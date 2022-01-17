Buccaneers dominated the Eagles with pleasure and expect a rival

Both defensively and offensively, the champion team was a great piece for Philadelphia.

TAMPA, Fla. – Playing near full force for the first time this season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense stifled the Philadelphia Eagles, forcing three turnovers in a 31-15 win in the wild-card round at the Raymond James Stadium.

With linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul and Lavonte David returning from injuries, and starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting the only sitting defensive starter, the defense regained its postseason form from a year ago when he became the factor in take down future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady won another postseason game and continues to extend his legacy in the NFL. AP

They held the Eagles’ powerful rushing attack to just 95 rushing yards, with 34 of those yards coming on a touchdown run by Boston Scott in the fourth quarter, the first of two Eagles late TDs.

Safeties Jordan Whitehead and Antoine Winfield Jr. set the tone, with Whitehead posting six tackles, two for a loss and Winfield adding five tackles, one tackle for a loss. Winfield also sacked quarterback Jalen Hurts, who rarely attempted a deep pass.

Hurts was limited to 23 of 43 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, from safety Mike Edwards and Barrett. Cornerback Ross Cockrell also recovered a fumble on Jalen Reagor’s missed punt.

On the other side of the ball, starting his 46th career playoff game and playing without several key weapons — Chris Godwin, Cyril Grayson, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones — quarterback Tom Brady and the offense they continued to roll despite losing All Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs who injured his ankle on the opening possession.

In Wirf’s absence, Brady was sacked four times, but the offense was strong on the ground and incorporated the league’s fastest passes of the season, disposing of the ball in 2.17 seconds per shot, Brady’s fastest since 2016, the year in which NFL Next Gen Stats started tracking the metric.

Third-down running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and third-down running back Giovani Bernard, newly activated from injured reserve, scored from 1 and 2 yards respectively in the first half, with tight end Rob Gronkowski contributing a 2-yard touchdown and another for wide receiver Mike Evans on a 36-yard play in the third quarter. Evans finished with nine receptions, a Buccaneers postseason record, of 10 targets, for 119 yards.

Brady, whose postseason record improves to 35-11, advances to the divisional round for the 17th time in his career, six times more than any other starting quarterback, but it was only the fourth time he has done so with a wild-card win.

His old team, the New England Patriots, whom the Bucs narrowly defeated 19-17 during the regular season, find themselves once again on the sidelines of his quest for another championship, after suffering a shocking 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The Bucs will host the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals in the divisional round, depending on the outcome of the other two NFC wild-card games. The Bucs will host the highest seed of the trio, and the Packers will host the lowest.

The big question, though, is how they will regroup if Wirfs can’t play. Backup Josh Wells, whose action all season has served as extra tackle, struggled to fill in for Wirfs. Also, how much will center Ryan Jensen be affected by an ankle injury he suffered in the first quarter, even though he continued to play?

On a positive note, Fournette, who led the league in yards from scrimmage last postseason, could return next week, which would help ease the pressure on Brady.