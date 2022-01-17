Case Closed: This is Dr. Polo’s favorite food

TV host and lawyerAna Maria Polo 62 years old, he achieved fame throughout Latin America thanks to his program Case closed that was on the air for almost two decades on the Telemundo network with repetitions in all the countries of the region, which earned it a large audience.

Nowadays, Anna Maria Polo he is enjoying a break at home in Miami and enjoying everything he earned during his 18 years running Case Closed. But he never abandons his virtual fandom and makes contact with them through social networks where he accumulates more than two and a half million followers.

For them, the Dr. Polo share photos of your trips, your best looks, your best moments with family and friends and also your favorite recipes. She herself has a section in her visited feed in which she places the preparations that are of her preference.

The truth is Anna Maria Polo She knows that serving at a good table and her Cuban roots give her away. In a Christmas publication she explained: “As good Cubans, you can’t miss: rice, black beans, yucca, there has to be a good suckling pig, definitely nougats, flans…”.

From what he has shown on his social networks, the favorite dishes of Anna Maria Polo They are the black beans, and the suckling pig in a Chinese box. These preparations have a lot to do with the places where the lawyer has lived before settling in Miami, which are Cuba and Puerto Rico.