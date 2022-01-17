Celine Dion cancels her world tour due to health problems

Celine Dion pauses her career for this reason 0:40

(CNN) — Celine Dion has announced the cancellation of the remaining 16 concerts of her world tour, due to health problems.

The Canadian singer said she was recovering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that were hampering her ability to perform, according to a post from her verified Instagram account on Saturday.

Dion postponed her Las Vegas performance in October 2021 as a result of the spasms, saying at the time that she was “heartbroken.”

The remaining shows of his Courage World Tour had been rearranged to take place from March 9 to April 12 this year. However, they were put on hold while his medical team evaluates and treats his condition.

“I was really hoping to be okay to go now, but I guess I just have to be more patient and stick to the regimen my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in the published Instagram post.

“There’s a lot of organization and preparation that goes into our shows, and that’s why we have to make decisions today that will affect plans two months from now.”

“I will be very happy to be back to full health, as well as that all of us have overcome this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage,” she added.

Dion became best known for her recording of the song “Titanic,” “My Heart Will Go On,” for which she won two Grammys in 1998.

In the years that followed, she became one of the best-selling artists of all time, with record sales exceeding 200 million worldwide, according to Sony Music.

Regarding the cancellation of the North American leg of the tour, Dion added, “In the meantime, I’ve been really touched by all the words of encouragement everyone has sent me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.” my”.