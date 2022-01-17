CESM requests the management of sick leave by mutual insurance companies or Business Medicine

This is a measure in the face of the excessive bureaucratic burden caused by the management of job registrations and dismissals of those positive for asymptomatic COVID

The State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) has sent a letter this Friday to the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá. In the same pose transfer the management of temporary incapacities of asymptomatic patients to company or mutual medicine. The objective is to relieve Primary Care of administrative procedures. However, they insist that it is necessary to find solutions to the collapse that the first level of care is suffering with the excessive bureaucratic burden of asymptomatic COVID positives.

The Confederation proposes this solution, given its disagreement with the measure that some autonomous communities are adopting. These are authorizing the issuance of un discharge and discharge part in the same act for the aforementioned period of 7 days of isolation. All this despite the fact that article 3.2. of Order ESS/1187/2015, of June 15, only allows it for those processes of very short duration. Specifically, it is established for cases 5 days. In this sense, the application that is being suggested by the Ministry represents a violation of current regulations. Therefore, an incitement to commit a crime for falsifying a public document.

Mutual and work accident

CESM justifies in this letter the proposal to refer this work to the mutual insurance companies or occupational risk prevention companies. However, they consider that said situation, in order to protect public health, is assimilated to an accident at work. At least exclusively for the economic benefit of temporary disability from the Social Security system.

By last, CESM reiterates the need that, in the event that this proposed option is discarded, some other type of measure be articulated. This must be done according to the standard. In this way, it is necessary to solve a problem motivated not so much by a healthcare issue, but by the important public health problem that the pandemic entails. “We cannot afford to prolong this situation any longer. that affects some exhausted professionals who are unable to provide the healthcare that their patients require”, they conclude.