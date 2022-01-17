Chet Lo dresses the streets of New York in retrofuturism

READ IN:

Español

Chet Lo has raised the knitwear to the cult category, connecting it directly with the aesthetic spirit of the 21st century. His creative fusion between vibrant colors, transparencies and unusual and/or pointed cuts achieved through futuristic techniques, is now exhibited in a session imagined in the streets of Manhattan.

The creations of london designer are known to evoke the Hong Kong heritage Inspired by the classic silhouettes of the cheongsams of the 1950s, as well as in the textures nouveau Westerners. Through experimentation with fabrics and alternative elements such as fishing line, and setting the appropriate tension on the sewing machine, her pieces were born, already converted into objects of desire.

Although if there was something that attracted new generations with a hunger for fashion and creative expression, it was her collection «Splash SS22» launched under the umbrella of Fashion East from lulu kennedy.

Now, he exposes all that eccentric imaginary of pointy, diaphanous and sexy garments in an editorial that plays with proportions and reality. The photographer Zach Apo Tsang is in charge of capturing the collection SS22 de Lo, dressed by an all-Asian cast, which explores the idea of ​​“East meets West” in the middle of a fantasy in the city of New York.