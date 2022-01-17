Chicharito happy: Nicole McPherson boasts of her courtship with Javier Hernández [Video]

days ago we were able to meet nicole mcpherson, Javier Hernández’s new partner. And during the weekend, it was the young woman who allowed us to see Chicharito next to her, which publicly confirmed their union.

It was through an Instagram story, in which only the historic Mexican striker appeared, uploaded in a “wrecking ball”, very much in the style of Miley Cyrus in her famous video “Wrecking Ball”, which is why McPherson uploaded the image with said song in the background.

The image was for 24 hours on Nicole McPherson’s Instagram profile.

In addition, both were captured on video days ago, when Chicharito was training in Miami. It was the same day that the Mexican showed how he is preparing for the 2022 MLS season.

Javier Hernández and Nicole McPherson are the couple of the moment for Mexican soccer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca)

You may also like:

LA Galaxy and not El Tri: Javier “Chicharito” Hernández is clear about his approach for 2022

Chicharito Hernández congratulates Tecatito Corona on his arrival at Sevilla