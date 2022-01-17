It seems that China will be the first to have its own GPU to a manufacturing process of 5nm from the local company Innosilicon, which plans to produce its GPU this year Fantasy One with the most advanced manufacturing process in the industry, and all this will be seasoned with the support of technology Ray Tracing.

Of course, by using this manufacturing process, do not expect it to be a beast in terms of performance, since would offer similar performance to the Nvidia Tesla T4 launched in 2018 with 2560 CUDA Cores under TSMC’s Turing @ 12nm architecture offering performance around 8 TFLOPs.

It must be remembered that at the end of 2021, Innosilicon showed off a wide variety of GPUs, where the most powerful consumption model reached 5 TFLOPs of power, while for data centers the performance was doubled with up to 10 TFLOPs along with 32 GB of GDDR6X memory.

On the other hand, we have Jing Jiawei Microelectronics, who also announced at the end of last year his GPU JM9271 with performance comparable to that of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, while Biren Technology, also based in China, too started development of a GPU for AI based on the 7nm fabrication process from TSMC promising that it will compete with future Nvidia graphics products at 5nm.

via: Digitimes