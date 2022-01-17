‘Chiquis’ Rivera lives like a Kardashian! This is what his new and LUXURY mansion looks like inside: PHOTOS

In the midst of the controversy surrounding his family, it seems that fortune smiles on ‘Chiquis’ Rivera, who recently released a spectacular mansion in Chatsworth, in Los Angeles, California.

According to the program Gossip No Like, the eldest daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera would have purchased one luxurious home for nothing more and nothing less than $3.2 million last November.

Related news

The mansion has 5,685 square feet of construction, but together with the huge garden and parking lot it actually adds up to a total of 89,288 square feet. In addition, it has a huge pool, Gym, jacuzzi Y a porch.

Photo: Gossip No Like

Everything indicates that ‘Chiquis’ did not skimp on expenses and luxuries, since his new acquisition is in the area of northridge, one of the most exclusive places in California. The property is known to have been built in 2016 and to have six bathrooms and five inhabitants.

The program shared some photos of the property inside, which generated the surprise of Internet users, because the house is huge and full of luxury.

Photo: Gossip No Like

Jenni’s inheritance triggers a fight in the Rivera family

The scandals in rivera family They began after “Chiquis” decided to break the silence and tell the whole truth behind the audit that her brothers requested during her aunt’s management, Rose Rivera, at the head of his mother’s companies.

“It was not an audit, it was an accounting, something that belongs to us and I say us, because I am not part of the will but I am a daughter. Rosie, being the executor, she had a responsibility to give an accounting annually, that is legal but we were never given it. The children never asked anything, they trusted, he explained in a video that he uploaded to his Instagram account.

For his part, the brother of the deceased singer, Lupillo Rivera, said to be on the side of his nephews: “You are not doing anything wrong. And yes, your mom’s legacy is yours… from you nothing else … because she worked for you. You have every right to live on the name of Jenni Rivera forever.”, expressed in a publication.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE

bnaj