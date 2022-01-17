‘Chiquis’ Rivera lives like a Kardashian! This is what his new and LUXURY mansion looks like inside: PHOTOS

Admin 14 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 10 Views

In the midst of the controversy surrounding his family, it seems that fortune smiles on ‘Chiquis’ Rivera, who recently released a spectacular mansion in Chatsworth, in Los Angeles, California.

According to the program Gossip No Like, the eldest daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera would have purchased one luxurious home for nothing more and nothing less than $3.2 million last November.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Why can’t I watch my favorite series on Netflix anymore? Why doesn’t Netflix have what I’m looking for?

Netflix will invest some 17,000 million dollars in content in 2022 so as not to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved