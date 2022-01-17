Chivas goes down against Pachuca after serious mistakes; Tiba scores his own goal

Midtime Editorial

In two plays that seemed controlled and easy for the defense of the Chivas, the Tuzos found two goals They already won on Hidalgo soil this Sunday, a match with which they close Day 2 of the 2022 Closing Tournament.

In the first one, a play combined failures of Huerta, Briseño and Sepulveda, while the second originated after a delayed ball from Sepúlveda to Raúl Gudiño that looked pending and ended up at the bottom of the net five minutes after the end of the first half.

Pachuca took the lead

Three errors in the same play ended in a stolen ball by Nicolás Ibáñez and a pass to Víctor Guzmán, who inside the area and without a marker ended up pushing the ball to the bottom of Raúl Gudiño’s goal at minute 20.

In an exit attempt at the height of the corner kick on the left side of the red and white court, Chino Huerta and Pollo Briseño could not burst a ball In the first instance; the ball fell to Nico who tried to turn, but Sepúlveda read the play well and stole the ball from him.

However, the defense of the Sacred Flock played with fire and wanted to come out with a controlled ball. Ibáñez, alive, stole the ball and touched it for Guzmán who entered only through the center of the area to finish the concert of errors of the visiting defense.

When the Tuzos lowered the intensity of the pressure and it seemed that the Chivas could at least have more clarity to come out, a serious mistake by Gudiño increased the advantage of the locals. Sepúlveda returned a ball to him at the start inside the area.

The goalkeeper, without much pressure, he tried to control, but the ball jumped him before making contact and went to the bottom of his goal, to the surprise of the fans and coach Michel Leaño, who could not believe what happened.