Christian Nodal’s surprising reaction to being taken out of a bar | Belinda | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | EYE-SHOW

One of the great talents of regional Mexican music is, without a doubt, Christian Nodal, the interpreter of songs like “Let me go”, “La sinverguenza” and “Here below”. In 2016, the man from Sonora released his first single “Adiós Amor”, under the Fonovisa record label, which gave him recognition and launched him to fame.

Nodal comes from a family of musicians, where everyone sings or plays an instrument. His father is a producer of his own label JG Music and his mother is his manager. At the age of 13, he discovered his gift for songwriting, so he decided to turn his feelings into words and create lyrics capable of shaking even the coldest listeners.

Since high school, Belinda’s boyfriend dedicated his weekends to toasting concerts in Mexicali; There were several years in which he worked hard in order to win the affection of the public and precisely at that time, when he managed a low profile, he lived an unfriendly experience. Find out all the details below.

Christian Jesús González Nodal was born in Sonora on January 11, 1999 (Photo: Reforma Agency)

THE TIME CHRISTIAN NODAL WAS RUN FROM A BAR

According to the statements of the tiktoker Andrew Witchy, Christian Nodal was forced to leave his bar “Gentleman and Queens”, located in Guadalajara. In the video, the owner of the establishment recounts that he was excited to know that Belinda’s boyfriend would go, so he reserved the best table for him and prepared some courtesies for him; however, he did not expect that an unforeseen event would happen.

THE OTHER OWNER WAS NOT AWARE

Nodal was having a good time in the place and even agreed to take photos with the waiters and other diners, everything seemed to be going well until Witchie goes for a moment in the direction of his office and after a few minutes, he receives the bitter news that they had kicked the singer out of the place. It was one of the waiters who alerted him to the incident, revealing that the order was given by the “Cap”.

Said subject was the partner of the tiktoker, who did not know Nodal’s career or what he was doing, which is how he invited him to leave the establishment immediately.

CHRISTIAN NODAL’S REACTION

Despite the reaction of the other owner, the singer was not rude and complied with the request without problems. According to Andrew, they went out looking for him and when they caught up with him they came to apologize. Moreover, Nodal he behaved well and even left a good tip to the waiters.