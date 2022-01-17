‘Chucky’ Lozano responds to criticism from the press in Italy with a double

With two goals, the Mexican guided Napoli’s victory against Bologna amid harsh criticism for his performance in Italy

the mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano was reunited with the goal in the game of Naples before him Bologna by the date 22 of the A series. With his doublet, The ‘chucky‘ responds to the strong criticism it has received in Italy from the press.

Chucky Lozano responds to criticism with a double against Bologna. ELISABETTA BARACCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

At minute 20, Eljif Elmas overflowed down the right wing and his pass to the center of the area found Lush, who defined Lukasz Skorupski’s left post and got the first score of the match.

The ‘chucky‘ converted his first goal in 2022 and his first goal since October 3, 2021 but due to his long scoring drought and his expulsion in the match against Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia, the Italian portal ’87TV’ charged hard against him mexican battering ram

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“Lush he was the guy who was supposed to be the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s management, which cost 40 million euros and is a total fiasco. The Mexican was bought to satisfy the former coach because they did not bring James Rodríguez and it turned out to be a package (bulge). They thought they had signed a player with the caste of a champion and they brought one from the bunch, without a single memorable goal at the time,” said the outlet.

It should be noted that the match against Bologna marked the return of the Aztec to the A series after missing the matches against Juventus and Sampdoria due to contracting COVID-19.

The second goal from the Mexican came in the first minutes of the second half. In a counterattack of Naples commanded by Fabián Ruiz, the Spaniard sent the ball into the area to Lush, who elegantly took off the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the back of the net.