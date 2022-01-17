classic design on the outside and technological on the inside

collecting the best restomods we came across this 1969 Dodge Charger. Check it out.

Technological advances, in addition to allowing the creation of new and impressive vehicles, serve to prolong the life of classic cars adapting modern elements and giving a new shine to your design. East Dodge Charger restomod It’s a good example.

The project was in the hands of the American preparer ring brothers as part of a custom order placed by one of your customers. While its exterior lights up with its classic essence, the cabin has digitized front panel.

The specimen was nicknamed “captive”, and the disassembly and preparation process began in New Zealand and was later taken to the United States where it was completed using some 4,000 hours, and with it the construction of an adapted bodywork.

1969 Dodge Charger restomod

Its exterior design begins with an eye-catching BASF Pile Up Yellow custom color and the black stripes on the bonnet and other parts of the body further accentuate its classic aesthetics. As a great novelty added a divider under the front bumper.

The 1969 Dodge Charger also receives a new set of wheels HRE with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that give it that extra touch of style. It has six piston brakes and adjustable shock absorbers complementing its propulsion system.

This includes a powerful Hellcat V8 engine retrofitted with MoTeC management system and a carbon fiber driveshaft. The motor runs through a Manual gearbox six-speed guaranteeing a pure driving experience.

To make it even more in tune with the current era, “Captiv” received some adjustments in its cabin, going through a renovation of upholstery and coverings interiors, as well as the incorporation of a new center touch screen with multimedia functions.

Jessica Paola Vera Garcia.



