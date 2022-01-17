Claudia Martín confirmed romance with Hugo Catalán and showed it on her social networks

2021 was not an easy year for the Mexican actress Claudia Martin, who faced rumors of infidelity by Andres Tovar and with that a divorce process. Now that many things have been fixed, the protagonist of ‘The Rich Also Cry’ began a new romance with Hugo Catalán with whom he was seen on social networks.

And it is that she recently published a photo of her giving life to her character in the new production that works with the Argentine Sebastián Rulli, where many of her followers praised her for her physique but also raised questions about her new relationship.

A photograph of her with Catalán emerged on social networks, kissing and putting “with you” in the description. Meanwhile, the actor from the acclaimed series ‘The Game of Keys’ commented: “One day I met the gaze of an angel.”

But who is Hugo Catalan? The actor began his journey in the world of entertainment as a model until his participation in ‘Luis Miguel: The series’ allowed him to reach international stardom. He was also in ‘Señora Acero’ and, as mentioned before, in ‘The game of the keys’ with Alejandra Guzmpan and Maite Perroni -the latter is the partner of Martín’s ex, Andrés Tovar-.

Recently, the Mexican told the media how she got over her breakup after such a heavy year for her. “I discovered that I am stronger than I could think, because when something happens to you is when you have to show strength and courage. I never stopped, on the contrary, I gained momentum and said: ‘from here I take an even bigger leap forward and towards what can do me good to continue building myself as a woman’. I didn’t stop. Today I am grateful for everything I have experienced, because that makes up the woman I am at this moment,” she said for TVyNovelas.

“I am very well and I feel great, I improved my quality of life, I focused on being well, I think it also helps to surround yourself with people who give you positive energy and good things. This was part of the universe, I don’t feel bad or think I failed. On the contrary, everything happens for something better and I have learned a lot about what I want and do not want in life, “he said.

Also, at that time he specified that he was not closed to the idea of ​​having a new love. “That will never be closed for me, I will never stop believing in love, of course I am more open than ever, illusion always. He must be an honest, respectful man, a person who admires and who has good feelings, a worker, but basically authentic and honest, “he said.