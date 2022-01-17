CNE must facilitate the exercise of the recall referendum

Enrique Márquez, vice-president of the National Electoral Council, affirmed this Monday that the Electoral Power should facilitate the holding of the recall referendum against Nicolas Maduro.

“We should be in the position of facilitating the exercise of the right of revocation and the right to vote. The CNE should, like the entire State, facilitate the exercise of this important right,” Márquez said in an interview with Radio Union.

The 10th of January the period to request this right was activated, established in the Constitution, although there is still a gap because there is no specific law on this process.

“After half of the mandate, the recall can be activated against any popularly elected position. In this case, On January 10, half of the mandate of the Republic President. Fulfilling the requirements established in the Constitution and in the regulations, because there is no law on referendum, it could be activated or request the activation”, he said.

“What we have is a figure that has not yet been developed, there is no law, that is a debt that the country’s political class has, regulate all this in a law. Not only with regard to the recall referendum, but to all the referendums that, although they appear in the Constitution, have not been developed,” he added.

The rector stated that the Venezuelan political class will have to evaluate the relevance, opportunity and feasibility depending on its activation. And he acknowledged that the process has been traumatic on a couple of occasions.

He specified that the parties grouped in the Movement for the Revocation would need more than 2 million signatures to be activated as a movement and that, in addition, they would need at least 4 million wills to request activation.

“We are not in a perfect democracy”

“This is a complicated, difficult path, it is already in the hands of those who request activation to get their accounts, the feasibility elements to see if this is good or bad. We are not in a perfect democracy, it is obvious to say. We believe that elements of trust can be built. I know that the referendum is not attractive because it is a request to revoke the constituted power, obviously I am sure that there will be many complications along the way, let us not believe that this is going to be easy,” he said.

The vice president of the National Electoral Council regretted that the negotiations in Mexico have been frozen because, he considered, they were a stage for the parties to understand each other, both the government of Nicolás Maduro and the democratic opposition.

