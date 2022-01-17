you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Teo scored the winning goal for Cali.
Teo scored the winning goal from Cali.
The footballer was key in the campaign of Cali champion of the League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 15, 2022, 03:37 PM
The Colombian National Team Final details to face Honduras this Sunday in a preparation match, prior to the resumption of the world cup qualifiers.
(You may be interested in: Reinaldo Rueda: ‘We have wasted time and job opportunities’)
On the eve of the match, DT Reinaldo Rueda gave a press conference in which one of his answers had to do with the absence, once again, of the player Teófilo Gutiérrez in his call.
didn’t take it into account
Teo’s absence is striking because he had a great semester with Deportivo Cali, being the team’s guide to win the title. His call to this call was expected, which is practically from local players.
(Also read: David Ospina: Naples does not give good news, the National Team is in suspense)
Well, this Saturday Rueda answered the question about his decision. “Teófilo has had extraordinary games. He was always under permanent evaluation, but they did not give the times in the comparison with other players and that is my role. It is not disrespecting a great player like Teo, but for this call I did not consider it, “he said. Wheel.
Last year the national DT assured that Teo’s time had already passed in the National Team. The player, at a high level, was waiting for his call this time.
SPORTS
January 15, 2022, 03:37 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.