The Colombian National Team Final details to face Honduras this Sunday in a preparation match, prior to the resumption of the world cup qualifiers.

On the eve of the match, DT Reinaldo Rueda gave a press conference in which one of his answers had to do with the absence, once again, of the player Teófilo Gutiérrez in his call.

didn’t take it into account

Teo’s absence is striking because he had a great semester with Deportivo Cali, being the team’s guide to win the title. His call to this call was expected, which is practically from local players.

Well, this Saturday Rueda answered the question about his decision. “Teófilo has had extraordinary games. He was always under permanent evaluation, but they did not give the times in the comparison with other players and that is my role. It is not disrespecting a great player like Teo, but for this call I did not consider it, “he said. Wheel.

Last year the national DT assured that Teo’s time had already passed in the National Team. The player, at a high level, was waiting for his call this time.

