Colombia National Team: Yaser Asprilla in the list of youngest players to debut | Colombia selection

Without a doubt, the great novelty that left the friendly duel between Colombia and Honduras was Yaser Asprilla, the young attacker who dazzled in Envigado and who recently signed for Watford in the Premier League.

The player from Chocó entered at minute 41 in place of the injured Juan Fernando Quintero and little by little he changed the face of Reinaldo Rueda’s team. From one on one and fast changes of pace, Asprilla disappointed locals and strangers.

Several already catalog him as one of the great pearls of Colombian soccer in the future. And it is that despite his young age, it did not weigh him at all to put on the national team shirt and show his talent.

Now, Yaser managed to get into the history of the national team, after joining last Sunday. He is on the list of the youngest footballers to debut with the Major, more specifically he occupies the second box.

The first place is Johnnier Montaño, who debuted at the age of 16 in the 1999 Copa América. He is followed by Yaser Asprilla with 18 and one month and the podium is closed by Juan Camilo el ‘Cucho’ Hernández with 19 and five months. The fourth is Marlos Moreno with 19 and six months and the top5 culminates with Juan Fernando Quintero, with 19 and ten months.

The new Watford man started his path in the Selection with the right foot, now it only remains to wait for his evolution so that he becomes one of the great coffee talents in the near future.