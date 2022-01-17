Colombia vs. Honduras (2-1): summary, video, goals and best plays of the international friendly match from Florida | United States | COLOMBIA

Colombia won 2-1 to Honduras at Lockhard Stadium in Florida for a new friendly match. At the DRV PNK stadium, Hernán Darío Gómez faced Reinaldo Rueda, another experienced Colombian coach who led Honduras in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Rueda proposed an offensive strategy from the beginning, betting on placing two midfielders as full-backs. Yerson Candelo (Atlético Nacional) and Freddy Hinestroza (Junior de Barranquilla) acted as spears on the sides for a team that set out to suffocate the rival from the opening whistle.

Juan Fernando Quintero, who recently announced his return to River Plate in Argentina, was the captain and satellite of a team made up mostly of players from the local league and Major League Soccer in the United States.

The Colombian superiority diminished in the 42nd minute, when the scorer of the first goal of the match suffered physical discomfort and had to be replaced.

Coach of Colombia in the World Cup in France-98, “Bolillo” tried to take advantage of the absence of the Colombian crack by keeping the ball and throwing balls deep.

In the 52nd minute, striker Edwin Rodríguez received one of those long passes and was rammed from behind by Candelo. The referee awarded a penalty. A minute later, Kervin Arriaga converted the tie.

The joy of Honduras was short. In 1967, the recently admitted Andrés Colorado scored the second for the coffee growers.

After the goal of the Colombian league champion with Deportivo Cali, the talented Rodríguez (Olimpia) and company did not enjoy clear opportunities again against the rival defense.

Quintero’s GOAL for 1-0

Goal by Juan Fernando Quintero for the 1-0 of Colombia vs. Honduras. (Video: Caracol TV)

Colorado GOAL for 2-1

Andres Colorado’s goal for Colombia’s 2-1 vs. Honduras. (Video: Caracol TV)

Minute by minute of Colombia vs. Honduras

The team led by Reinado Rueda will receive the “Bicolor” first in Barranquilla on January 28 and is obliged to win, since they have the same number of points, but the team led by Ricardo Gareca has a worse goal difference. Then, they will visit Buenos Aires to face the ‘Albiceleste’, which is already classified (February 1).

The ‘Tricolor’ is having a bad time in the Qualifiers, since they haven’t won for five games and haven’t scored goals either. For that reason, this friendly will serve to test new players in different positions on the field.

The Colombian coach summoned players from the local tournament and some who play abroad, but are on vacation, for the game against Honduras. Among those called, stand out the World Cup players Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero, the latter will return to River Plate after being in Chinese soccer.

For its part, Honduras is getting ready to play on January 27 and 30 in San Pedro Sula against Canada and El Salvador, respectively for the octagonal Concacaf (North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation) for the World Cup.

However, the squad led by Colombian Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez—who only took over in August 2021—has a very bad time in this tournament, since they have not been able to win since the qualifying process began, registering 3 draws and 5 losses. .

In the run-up to this match, the ‘H’ coach highlighted the virtues of the rivals. “Colombian soccer is good, they have a large team, with hierarchy. I don’t see why they wouldn’t go to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.” He stated at a press conference.

Colombia vs. Honduras: possible formations

Colombia: José Luis Chunga, Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Omar Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega, Juan Fernando Quintero, Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado and Miguel Ángel Borja.

Honduras: Luis López, Ómar Elvir, Júnior García, Maynor Figueroa, Denil Maldonado; Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Ivan Lopez, Eddie Hernandez.

