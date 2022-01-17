Comprehensive care: how it impacts people’s well-being | More Content

“Well-being is the ability that people have to judge that their life is going well” (Huppert & SO, 2013) and health, the ability to adapt and manage the physical, mental or social challenges that arise in life “(Huber et al, 2011). However, it is not always easy to know when “we are well” or “how to be well”, as many factors influence it.

And although people often tend to believe that well-being is concentrated more in one area than another, the truth is that, in practice, physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and social aspects complement each other, facilitating or hindering the development of a full life.

Clear evidence of this is the way in which, for example, healthy eating habits or proper management of emotions end up favoring the treatment of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, obesity, diabetes and hypertension, among others, or, on the contrary, bad practices in this sense contribute to worse diagnoses.

In line with this, Juan Manuel Rivadeneira, Manager of Recreation, Education and Sports at Compensar, states that “healthy habits not only have an impact on people’s physical well-being, on the emotional side there is clear evidence that they have important effects about self-esteem, building confidence and social relationships, to name a few.”

Beyond physical health

Precisely, this holistic view of the human being is the basis of an innovative integrated model of health and wellness services on which Compensar has been working for some years, which involves both health professionals and other areas: fitness, stress management experts, healthy finances, among many others.

“We have discovered that people improve their health indicators, whether in the physical field, manual skills and even social skills, which translates into lower medical costs, a positive impact on the health system and, of course, on quality of life. of the people,” said Rivadeneira.

This differential care model materializes in different programs aimed at various populations, including people diagnosed with special pathologies, who in Compensar’s Comprehensive Welfare Centers (CBI), – light, versatile offices located very close to where they live or affiliates and their families work, facilitating their access to a range of services designed according to their particular characteristics, interests and needs – they are the object of a global intervention that involves physical activity and emotional well-being programs, with significant improvements being reported.

So far in 2021, more than 10,000 people have been impacted through this care model, in which professionals from various areas are integrated to provide alternative solutions to its participants, including Nancy Pérez, 58, who has already He had become accustomed to the severe pain in his spine caused by the degenerative sclerosis he suffers from, but he found in this Comprehensive Wellbeing Plan an ally to improve his quality of life.

“I spent a year locked up in my house due to health problems, but now my routine includes gym, stretching, pilates, swimming, among many other things, which apart from helping me reduce pain, have helped me reduce the consumption of medications. and improve elasticity, resistance, independence and attitude, which of course makes me a happier woman”, she assured.

Read Nancy’s full testimony:

According to its directors, one of the great challenges that Compensar has set itself in the medium and long term is to expand the scope of this integrated care model, thus promoting increasingly productive, healthy and happy citizens.

“Comprehensive well-being is the biggest challenge that we have set for ourselves as an organization, and we advance in it through the creation of an ecosystem that transforms the experience of our users and transcends the traditional way of defining health,” concluded Jorge Guevara, manager of the Compensar health model.



Other comprehensive programs

· Well-being for the elderly: Aimed at people over 60 years of age, it involves health professionals and teachers in the wellness area in care, through activities focused on strengthening motor skills, stability and balance, relationship spaces, among others. In this case, pharmacological treatments are complemented with non-pharmacological ones in order to promote the implementation and strengthening of healthy habits. Additionally, as part of its commitment in this matter, the entity recently opened a Special Center for the elderly in Fusagasugá, with alternatives for short and long-term accommodation, with large green areas that allow people to connect with nature, as well as spaces for the development of motor activities directed by welfare teachers.

· Attention to vulnerable population: Aimed at communities with special conditions, within this context, programs such as “Conscious Hearts” stand out, in which 253 Compensar employees with high cardiovascular risk are part; In addition, palliative care programs for people with terminal diagnoses, another for cancer survivors and one more focused on the care of children with orphan or rare diseases, the latter, called “Brave Hearts”, and coordinated in alliance with the Roosevelt Institute. , has managed to reduce hospitalizations in the Intensive Care Unit by 80%, general hospitalizations by 70% and emergencies by 55% in this group of minors.