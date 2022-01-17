Conclusions after Sunday’s day of the Wild Card Round

The Chiefs, 49ers and Buccaneers sealed their ticket to the Divisional Round, but what are the lessons the teams learned at the start of the playoffs?

The Wild Card Round of the NFL continued this Sunday with a tripleheader that included blowouts and an upset.

In the first game of the day, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they had no problem trampling the philadelphia eagles, who could only score points until the last quarter; in the afternoon the San Francisco 49ers they broke some pools eliminating at home the Dallas Cowboys and in the night duel Kansas City Chiefs they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, in what could have been the firing of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes to seal a spot in the Divisional Round.

Saturday was a busy day for the locals, including the nightly beating of the buffalo bills to the New England Patriots.

In the first game of the postseason, Cincinnati Bengals ended a long drought surpassing las vegas raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers 21-42 Kansas City Chiefs

What you should know: Pittsburgh’s offense was no match for its defense, after holding off the Chiefs in the first quarter and taking a 7-0 lead on a fumble returned for a touchdown, Pittsburgh didn’t score again until late in the third quarter, when the difference was practically irremountable. It was heroic for the Steelers to make the playoffs, but the odds of advancing were slim.

What will happen in Pittsburgh without Ben Roethlisberger? That’s the million dollar question, Pittsburgh went through a pretty dark time — decades, really — between Terry Bradshaw and Roethlisberger, its only two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. With a draft class that seems short on elite talent and free agency marred by uncertainty at the position, the Steelers’ next great quarterback is a long way from making it to the franchise. Pittsburgh will have to bet on strengthening its running game to stay competitive, but they must resign themselves to fighting for the top of their division in the coming years.

What you should know: The Chiefs could have regained some of their lost confidence with a solid performance at home against a Steelers who put up little resistance starting in the second quarter. Patrick Mahomes lit up his hand and wound up throwing five touchdown passes before taking his foot off the gas, the defense really kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone until late in the third quarter that the score was up as the special teams also made big gains. .

play 1:15 The Chiefs QB shone on a special night at Arrowhead Stadium, after getting 5 touchdown passes and just over 400 passing yards, in what would be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game in the NFL.

Can Kansas City adjust the defense to host the explosive Bills? We’re unlikely to see anything different from week to week, but the Chiefs should have learned something from their previous matchup with Buffalo, in which they got blown out at home. Controlling the ball is the key and that’s where Mahomes is an expert, if they can put Josh Allen in urgency mode to eliminate the possibility of carries and force him to shoot the ball, Kansas City will have a chance.

San Francisco 49ers 23-17 Dallas Cowboys

What you should know: The 49ers ran to their hearts content at AT&T Stadium, Deebo Samuel no longer a resource, but a valuable asset to the unit that will be key next week in controlling the pace in Green Bay. The biggest issues facing the Niners this week will be getting pass-rusher Nick Bosa back, who suffered a concussion, and linebacker Fred Warner, who left the game with an ankle injury.

What if the 49ers have to put the game in the hands of Jimmy Garoppolo? Garoppolo completed just 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards and threw an interception that gave the Cowboys life. San Francisco needs their entire team to be on the same page to dream of the championship, and right now their quarterback is a drag.

What you should know:The Cowboys swam to shore only to drown. Mishandling of the clock and indiscipline took their toll in a painful loss at home that ended Dallas’ championship dream.

What was the main problem for the Cowboys? Dak Prescott will be singled out because he ran out of playing time on that last play, but head coach Mike McCarthy has to carry that weight, it’s unbelievable that after moving the chains on fourth down he sends the offense on the field with the clock of the game running out for an unforgivable delay-of-game penalty, how much did the Cowboys miss those seconds at the end of the game? Discipline is also a problem that they have to solve, 14 penalties in a match will not get you anywhere.

philadelphia eagles 15-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What you should know: Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs in his second season as a pro, but he showed signs of not being ready to make this team a perennial contender, at least not anytime soon. Hurts completed 23 of 43 passes and threw two interceptions. He didn’t have his best day on the ground either, accumulating just 39 yards. Not for nothing did Philadelphia not score points until the fourth quarter.

What went wrong with Philadelphia? If they want to be a running team, they need to focus on acquiring running backs, if the intention is to become a passing team, then a couple of wide receivers could do Hurts a lot, but even before they focus on skill positions, the Eagles need help. urgent on the offensive line, it all starts in the trenches and that’s where the holes are most apparent.

What you should know: Yet another day in the office for Tom Brady, the veteran quarterback finished with touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, his two best targets in a hit offense. On the ground, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard responded with a touchdown each to lead the champion Bucs to a comfortable home win.

Do they have enough weapons to defend their championship? Going through Tampa Bay’s absentee list — Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, among others — one might wonder how far this team will go, but if life has taught us anything, it’s never to bet on against Brady and this game was a stark reminder of that. The Eagles were not an easy team, under any circumstances, they made the playoffs for a reason, however, the Bucs made them look like a team with no real chance of winning.

What you should know: The raiders paid the price for a slow start, after taking a 3-0 lead, Las Vegas they trailed 20-6 in the first half, a gap they couldn’t recover from, especially on a day when Derek Carr could only help with a touchdown pass. It is true that Carr was not entirely productive, but the defeat should not fall on his shoulders, there were mistakes in all areas.

Should they keep raiders Rich Bisaccia as his full-time head coach? Bisaccia became the first interim head coach in history to lead his team to the playoffs. It is true that he inherited a club that was still competitive when Jon Gruden’s abrupt departure occurred during the season, but the raiders they had to overcome a few more off-the-court issues, including the departure of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, but that didn’t stop them from finishing the season with a solid 7-5 record and a dramatic playoff berth. Las Vegas he shouldn’t look away from home for his new head coach, he has a very capable one in Biscaccia, who has at least earned the opportunity to have a full year on the job.

What you should know: The Bengals they scored points in all quarters and were able to stop the passing offense of the raiders, something they will have to repeat next week if they want to continue advancing in the playoffs, regardless of who their rival is. Cincinnati ended a 31-year playoff drought and did it in a big way, so there’s no reason to stop believing the Bengals they are legitimate contenders for the AFC title.

Will anyone be able to stop Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase? Burrow led six scoring drives in his playoff debut, displaying the kind of poise one expects to see in a quarterback carrying the hopes of a franchise. Chase was Burrow’s ideal partner throughout the season and in the playoffs the story is no different, combining on nine passes for 116 yards, though no touchdowns, but the latter is not a bad sign, because opposing defenses are so focused on the rookie receiver that the rest of the offense finds more room to operate.

What you should know: The patriots they were beaten like never before in history with Bill Belichick as their head coach. New England just had no answer to stop the Bills at no point in the game, in fact, did they even come close to giving up a touchdown on special teams if it wasn’t for Micah Hyde getting tackled by his own teammate. really the patriots They had very few positive points tonight.

Is there reason to worry about Mac Jones errors? No. The patriots You shouldn’t hit the panic button under any circumstances (and you won’t). Basically, New England he was in a transition year and with that he was enough to reach the playoffs despite the obvious gaps in his squad. The patriots they need to surround Jones with more talent so his offense can produce points and not all fall on his defense, which once it was broken there was no way to reverse the beating.

What you should know: The offensive of Bills he played a stellar plan, running over one of the most dangerous units in the NFL. Josh Allen limited errors and systematically destroyed the defensive plan of the patriots, both with his arm and with his legs. The Bills they scored touchdowns on their first seven possessions and did not use any of their kickers in the game. If he maintains this level the rest of the way, hardly anyone will stop him. buffalo.

Should they worry? Bills for the problems of his kicker? buffalo It was not necessary to look for a field goal to change the course of the game and after tonight they will surely prefer not to find themselves in that scenario. Tyler Bass missed two extra point attempts and another one bounced off the post before entering. The Bills they must correct these mistakes quickly so they don’t suffer in the Divisional Round and beyond if they continue to advance in the playoffs.