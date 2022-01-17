Conor McGregor and his wide pull-up exercise

conor mcgregor , who has been preparing for a while to return to the UFC, Post this wide pull up exercise to show you’re on top.

“Only the real ones can handle the wide grip,” says Conor McGregor in his latest Instagram video showing that he is in top form and has overcome a tibia injury from the start of his fight against Dustin Poirier. This time, the athlete who has earned the most money per minute in 2021, with brash commentary, marks some maximum difficulty pull-ups to burst his muscles as if nothing had happened.

Focused on 2022 and his training oblivious to the doping suspicions raised by Joe Rogan, McGregor’s new physical appearance already impresses both rivals and fans on social networks who, weeks later, continue to be amazed by the incredible physical transformation of the former world champion. the UFC. Now he weighs about 86 kilos, far from the 70 he added on the scale before his last fight with Dustin Poirier which, by the way, he lost when he fractured his leg in a fight. Conor McGregor wants to fight again and the question now is in what weight class he will do it, because 86 kilos is far from where he did so far…

Look what we have seen poses of Conor McGregor on his social networks and in the preview of his fights in the UFC, but his latest photos on instagram show the irish wrestler as a true bull. A mountain of muscles weighing more than 80 kilos who, forgetting the fracture in his leg, wants to get back on an octagon and show that he is still a legend of mixed martial arts.

Now and while waiting for a new rival to fight and return to the UFC, continues with his hypertrophy workouts at the gym. Lots of bench presses, pull-ups, deadlifts, squats, and dumbbell bicep curls to keep putting on the pounds. Something that many fans believe can reduce agility and mobility in the ring as it is much heavier than before.

