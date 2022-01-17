Contest transfers Murcia: allocation of places

Francisco José Ponce, managing director of the Murcian Health Service.

The Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia has published this Monday, January 17, the resolution of the transfer contests summoned during the past June and July by the Murcian Health Service (SMS). In total, 254 have been awarded, of which 63 correspond to the specialty of Matron while the other 191 are part of the provision of Specialist Health Care Physician positions, in the option of Primary Care Family Medicine. From this call, Some 52 applicants would have been left without places.

As stated in the Official Gazette, the Midwife positions are part of the transfer competition for the provision of Specialist Health Diploma positions, convened on June 14, 2021. The Selection Commission, in charge of studying each of the requests , has awarded a score to each of the applicants, according to their merits and curriculum. Thus, 63 transfers of the 77 petitions have been approved, leaving another 14 applicants without a place.

In the case of the call for the transfer of a Health Physician Specialist in Primary Care Family Medicine, a total of 229 places had been called, 191 being assigned, while 38 applicants have not obtained the place. As highlighted in the Official Gazette, against this resolution, an appeal may be filed with the Managing Director of the Murcian Health Service, within a month from the day following its publication.

With these assignments, the Murcian Health Service responds to the demand of your health personnel to request the transfer, both on shift and at the center, according to their personal and professional needs, thus promoting a better work-family balance.