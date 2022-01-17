Copa del Rey 2022 Betis vs Sevilla: Did Andres Guardado make fun of the aggression against Joan Jordán? Simulates having been hit by a bottle of water

Lto the controversial qualifying round of the Copa del Rey between Betis and Sevilla ended with him Betis 2-1 pass after the restart on Sunday, after the game was suspended for the assault on Joan Jordan

The game resumed on Sunday behind closed doors and there were no more incidents during the course of the game, but in the end there will be controversy because the Mexican Andrés Guardado seems to make fun of the aggression.

When Rakitic was on his way to be interviewed at the end of the game, you can see Kept mocking the attack on Saturday, simulating a blow to his head, throwing a bottle of water at himself and falling to the ground.

It was not the only eventuality. According Cope Chain Playtime, Lopetegui and Manuel Pellegrini had to be separated on their way to the locker room.

The Mexican soccer player published an image of the team celebrating the pass on social networks and took the opportunity to say that it was not a joke and condemned the aggression

Seville is verdiblanca! I want to clarify that at no time am I making fun of Jordan. An event has been experienced that should not be experienced on a football field and that is unfortunate and a shame