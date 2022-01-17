Covid-19 is transmitted through the air, but it is feasible to prevent its spread: how to do it

(iStock)

Another year, another variant. This time, while vaccines account for far fewer deaths, the sheer speed of spread is causing hospitals to be overwhelmed and understaffed, and disrupting businesses, travel and schools. There is no longer any scientific doubt about how covid-19 spreads through the air, and we know what we can do in the short, medium and long term to stop it.

Covid-19 spreads like any other airborne respiratory disease. The virus is carried in tiny particles called aerosols, which we exhale constantly, especially when we speak loudly or sing. The particles remain in the ambient air as smoke, and if someone has COVID-19, their exhaled aerosols contain the virus and can infect someone who breathes them. We stop the spread of disease by preventing people from inhaling infected aerosols.

What can we do to protect ourselves from the spread of covid-19 through the air?

The first thing we can do is wear a mask. However, they are not all the same. And, with the omicron, the time has come to update them. Disposable blue surgical masks are better than cloth ones, which are better than nothing. But both have holes on the sides and mainly trap aerosols in the breath stream as they exit. So while they reduce the spread to other people if the carrier is infected, they don’t offer much protection to the carrier itself.

However, filtering face masks are much more effective at trapping particles and stopping transmission, both to and from the wearer. These slightly thicker, foldable masks are called FFP2, KN95 or N95, depending on regulatory standards. They are made with superior filter material and have a tighter, seamless fit. They can be reused for weeks and are comfortable to wear and breathe. Other European countries have set FFP2 as a minimum standard for shops and public transport, providing it free of charge to maximize uptake and suppress the spread of covid-19. We should do the same.

Distancing helps too. We used to think that the virus was contained only in droplets of saliva that fly through the air and fall to the ground, so staying two meters away meant that covid-19 could not reach you. The much smaller aerosol particles floating in the air mean that unfortunately this is not the case.

But keeping your distance is still useful. This is because it puts you out of range of the respiratory streams coming out of someone’s unmasked mouth (the puffs visible in cold weather). Within this ‘near zone’, fresh air is less helpful, just as open windows are not much help if a nearby smoker is blowing smoke in your face. On the other hand, further away, fresh air helps more.

The distancing rules also limit occupancy, reducing both the chance of someone with COVID-19 in the room and the number of people they could infect. So distancing helps, but (like so many things) it’s not “a magic bullet.”

What to do now?

We need more. Distancing is not always practical. Masks cannot be worn when eating and drinking, and are not worn in UK primary schools. Many people don’t wear masks at work or while entertaining at home, and most of us would be happier if we didn’t have to. Masks require people to change their behavior; the safest environments do not. Much can be done by cleaning the air in the room, removing infectious aerosol before it can be inhaled. We can do this with ventilation (replacing stale air with fresh air), filtration (removing aerosols directly), or sterilization (killing the virus in aerosols).

Many spaces already have good ventilation, but others do not, and the problem arises when we cannot know which ones. Many modern buildings have “mechanical” ventilation that supplies a reliable amount of fresh air, but it is difficult for customers or employees to know if there is good mechanical ventilation: is the wall box really blowing fresh air, or is it just blowing the same stale air back and forth, allowing infectious aerosol to build up and spread?

Meanwhile, “natural” ventilation through open windows and doors is the main source of ventilation for older buildings, including many schools. Open windows are visible, but the amount of ventilation they provide varies with the weather. There is likely to be more ventilation if it’s windy or colder outside, and a quick blast of fresh air for a few minutes every half hour helps prevent the buildup of infectious aerosols. But it is often difficult to judge whether there is enough ventilation and how much to open the windows to achieve the right balance for comfort. We need a direct way to show how much breath has accumulated in the room.

To do this, we use carbon dioxide (COâ????. As we exhale, COâ?? levels build up in the room and fresh air can dilute it to near the same level we would find outside. With the right sensor, this is an easy thing to measure. We need more such sensors, ideally one in each naturally ventilated classroom. This would help the teacher to manage ventilation and temperature by opening and closing windows. We need more to be offered sensors to hospitality venues, so they can make the level of ventilation known and help customers make informed choices, which in turn would be an incentive to improve And we should aim for more ambitious targets than the limits current.

School guidelines currently set a limit of 1,500 parts per million (ppm) of COâ???? which represents almost twice as much air exhaled as the 1,000 ppm limit of other countries. By comparison, outdoor values ​​are around 400 ppm COâ???? More than a third of our classrooms would currently fail to meet this stricter standard, based on sensors already distributed. And the equivalent data for catering establishments is unknown.

Meanwhile, when ventilation is inadequate, we can supplement clean air by filtering respiratory aerosol particles using small portable HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter units that simply plug into the mains. HEPA filtration is long established and highly effective at filtering aerosols, and has been shown to remove almost all infectious aerosol particles from the air in a dedicated COVID-19 hospital ward.

Some HEPA units have been made available for schools, but government-approved models are expensive. However, there are many commercial home “air purification” units that can provide just as good filtered air for a fraction of the price. Schools and companies just need guidance to be able to choose.

What are the long-term solutions?

If masks, distancing and windows are immediate options for safer air, and COâ??meters and HEPA units in the medium term, what about the long term? New developments in ultraviolet (UV) technology can safely and effectively remove pathogens from the air in large spaces such as dining rooms, gyms or theaters.

Infrastructure improvements and new construction, necessary to achieve zero carbon goals, can combine more energy efficient ventilation with filtration to reduce pollution. In classrooms and in the workplace, clean air has broader health and wellness benefits, far beyond our current air pollution pandemic.

Clean air comes at an affordable price. But this must be weighed against the benefits of reducing ill health in the population and the disorders resulting from epidemics. In the 19th century, this reasoning provided us with clean water free from waterborne diseases. Then we clean the outdoor air in cities, combating smog, industrial pollution, leaded gasoline and now diesel. In the world of new 21st century pandemics, it is time we tackled indoor air.

