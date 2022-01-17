Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is upset as ever and rightfully so

2 Related

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jerry Jones admitted he was upset and embarrassed like never before after watching his Dallas Cowboys display Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in front of 93,470 people who paid expensive tickets to enter AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys owner and general manager said he can’t even remember the last time he felt so upset and disappointed.

That should get Jones’ attention, after more than 26 years in which they haven’t even come close to a conference championship game, let alone the Super Bowl, for which he and his millions of fans will have to wait even longer. , after the 49ers eliminated them 23-17 in the first round of the postseason, the wild cards.

Thus ended, abruptly this Sunday, a season full of expectations for the Cowboys and their followers, in which they left a 12-5 record in the regular season and any number of individual and collective records, particularly on offense.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (right) chats with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

However, against the 49ers that offense seemed null, poorly prepared, imprecise, without running or aerial attack and undisciplined in the matter of punishments, as it was all season.

“I’m extremely, extremely upset and shocked,” Jones said after the game at his stadium. “I never imagined that we could end this way. After seeing the performance on the field, the scoreboard doesn’t even reflect what happened. In the end I have to give credit to the guys that they didn’t give up and put on the most competitive game. But it was already lost”.

Probably the last time Jones was this upset, he fired a coach who had gotten them to the postseason, Chan Gailey, in the 1999 season.

Jones wouldn’t even confirm Mike McCarthy when asked directly about whether he was planning a coaching change.

“At this time I do not want to, nor do I intend to talk about it,” answered Jones, who even in the worst moments of Jason Garrett, for a decade, always came out in his defense and support.

Coach McCarthy has a valid contract for next season and assured that he plans to return to fulfill it.

“I don’t have any concerns,” McCarthy responded when asked if he has concerns about his future in Dallas. “I’m proud to be here today. I’m proud of my soccer team.”

The one who seemed less than proud after the game was Jones, who felt his players performed below the level he expected from one of the most talented teams he had ever had on offense and defense.

“When you have this combination of players together, you have to be successful,” the owner said.

He also didn’t respond to a question about whether quarterback Dak Prescott had played at the salary level of about $40 million a year.

“There have been some good quarterbacks who haven’t advanced in the playoffs,” Jones said. “This makes me sick, we’re one of them. I really feel sick. I’m shocked and sick.”

But he did say they will start evaluating because he felt he had failed and was embarrassed by his fans.

“I don’t even remember when was the last time I was this upset and disappointed,” said Jones, who in Dallas is considered the eternal optimist and the best salesman in the world.