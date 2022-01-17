Crisis in Lakers? Magic Johnson hits LeBron James and company after embarrassing loss

Following the embarrassing loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are under fire from NBA legend Magic Johnson.

When the criticism comes from one of the greatest idols of the franchise, you know you’re in serious trouble. Los Angeles Lakers they do not make foot in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and now they fell for the third time in a row.

The last defeat was this Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, and it was probably the most embarrassing of the entire campaign. 133 to 96 was the win, where those of Facundo Campazzo Y Nikola Jockic they shot for almost 60% effectiveness from the 3-point range.

The game had a Los Angeles team playing at a very poor level, even Lebron James that ended with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, but with a level of defensive intensity equal to or even worse than that of his teammates. The stress on that side was obviously bad, and magic johnson he let them know.

Magic Johnson hits the Los Angeles Lakers

The former current Hall of Fame point guard often gives his thoughts on Twitter, and he’s generally not harsh on the team he played for his entire career. But after such an embarrassing defeat, couldn’t help but write a deep review and that drew attention, showing support for Jeannie Buss, the owner of the franchise.

“After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being beaten, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better“Magic wrote via @MagicJohnson.