Cruz Azul news today: Boca is looking for them and the ‘Doctor’ hated them

January 17, 2022 3:07 p.m.

Most things are going really well for him Club Sports cross Blue. He has 2 of 2 wins in the Closure 2022, their reinforcements are adapting really well, and now, it is Mouth juniors who is looking for them to talk about Christian Curassow.

The bomb reinforcement that a few days ago seemed to have fallen, because the Argentines had closed in band, and would not accept anything other than their demands, have changed in a scenario that was not anticipated.

turn on the stove football, know the latest news and latest news from known as Machine cement company, which due to its reinforcements and exits given in the market, have even been baptized as the “new machine”.

Boca looks for Cruz Azul to talk about Pavón

A few days ago the negotiations had been completely frozen, to the point where everything had fallen apart, since the Xeneize did not lower their 5 million dollars for only 80% of Cristian Pavón’s pass, an offer that was not raised or a little Cruz Azul. Now, everything took a 180° turn, with a report from Argentina stating that Pol Fernández would have reached an agreement with Boca to return. The blue and gold put Pavón’s letter on the table, in exchange for Pol. Although, the detail behind La Noria is that Reynoso has Fernández for this tournament, and he does not want to lose him. We’ll see what decision they make.

Flamengo rejects Cruz Azul’s offer for Léo Pereira

Not everything is going smoothly for La Maquina, which is still unable to take the center back that Juan Reynoso requested. As reported in Brazil, the cement companies launched an offer for Léo Pereira de Flamengo, in which they offered to buy him, and that the Brazilians keep a percentage of his letter. The offer was rejected, and Cruz Azul still hasn’t signed the defender they want.

Alejandro Mayorga debuts, only Tabó is missing

On Matchday 2 against FC Juárez, Alejandro Mayorga made his debut as a cement worker. The former Chivas saw his first minutes coming off the bench, being the fourth of the five reinforcements confirmed to make his debut. Only Christian Tabó remains to debut, which is expected to do so on Matchday 3.

The ‘Doctor’ Garcia hated Cruz Azul

Before being one of the most respected and charismatic analysts on all of Mexican television, Luis García was a high-level forward, in the early nineties, coming to play in Spain. As a player, he confessed that he hated La Maquina: “It was an incredible sporting hatred that he had for Cruz Azul, above any other rival. And they never offered me, but I didn’t like them so much that I don’t know if I would have accepted the offer. My sports hatred was such, because I recognized them as an avant-garde institution, with the best national and foreign soccer players, that it was ‘the hell of a bastard’ to play against them and beat them. I got the Cruz Azul from Patricio Hernández, Luis Flores, Jiménez, Juan Reynoso, Scoponi. It happened to those cruzules that you thought: ‘I want to kill these guys’”.