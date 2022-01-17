Crypto.com pauses withdrawals due to “suspicious activity” on its platform

Major cryptocurrency platform and wallet Crypto.com has temporarily halted withdrawals after “a small number of users reported suspicious activity on their accounts,” but all funds are reportedly safe for now.

A few hours ago, Crypto.com stopped withdrawals from its platform in response to several “thefts” reported by customers. Dogecoin (DOGE) founder Billy Markus has spotted a suspicious transaction pattern on Etherscan that has prompted the company to halt all transactions until it finds out what is happening on its platform.

Ben Baller, a crypto enthusiast and jeweler, claimed that his account had been compromised, losing 4.28 Ether (ETH) (about $15,000). It also said that it used two-factor authentication, so the alleged perpetrators must have bypassed some of Crypto.com’s security features.

Cointelegraph reached out to Crypto.com for more details about its decision to stop withdrawals, but received no response at press time. This article will be updated pending new information.

The cryptocurrency industry is no stranger to hacks, scams, and protocol attacks. Earlier this month, decentralized financial security platform and bug bounty service Immunefi revealed that losses from hacks, scams, and other malicious activity exceeded $10.2 billion in 2021.

According to the report, there were 120 cryptocurrency exploits or fraudulent rug pulls, with the highest value hack being the Poly Network, worth $613 million.

