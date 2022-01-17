Cuban César Prieto signs with the Baltimore Orioles

While most of the members of the 2021-22 international signing class are teenagers who are years away from the Major Leagues, 22-year-old infielder Cesar Prieto could help the Baltimore Orioles this 2022 season. It makes Prieto a particularly intriguing player to watch from this signing period.

tight defected to the United States from Cuba last May -2021-, and MLB declared him eligible to sign only in November. This left Prieto in a bit of a tight spot heading into the January 15 signing period, as since most teams had already committed most of the money in their bonus pools, the $650,000 Prieto received of the Orioles count as a bargain for a player with his experience and track record:

However, since money was relatively tight across the board, the O’s tried to stand out from the field in other ways. Orioles senior director of international scouting Koby Perez told the media that he and general manager Mike Elias personally visited Prieto to convince him to join the Baltimore organization. Perez said:

