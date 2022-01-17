CUPRA launches its first 100% electric model, Campaigns

CUPRA and &Rosàs They sign a campaign that seeks to extol emotion and expression through the concept “Impulse”, which from the brand links those new generations who want to change the rules of the game. Thus, the campaign reflects on how from a young age we are taught to curb our impulses, forcing us to give more value to reason than to emotion, when in reality listening to what we feel can take us much further.

The “impulse” is the thread that has served to unite this way of understanding life and the first electric car that CUPRA launches on the market. A car that attracts for its design, its innovation and its technology, but also for its “performance” and dynamism when driving it. For Antonino Labate, Global Director of Strategy, Business Development and Operations at CUPRA: “The campaign for our first 100% electric CUPRA perfectly represents the brand’s values ​​and DNA. Sustainability and gender freedom in terms of values, and our firm conviction that electrification and sportiness are a perfect combination is clearly reflected in our CUPRA Born. A vehicle destined to be the impulse of the new generations.”

According to Isaac Oliver, General Creative Director de &Rosàs: “This campaign breaks with the perception that electric cars are a rational purchase. And it claims a much more emotional way of understanding life in which intuition and the heart have more value. In short, a young and progressive attitude that should set the rules of a new era for the brand”

According to María Cerdán, the Creative Director of the campaign, “With El Born we wanted to move away from the codes of the automotive category and get closer to the less rational world of fashion. That is why we have opted for a language that is between a fashion film and a video clip.”

The campaign is made up of a audiovisual piece a duration of 60” and different tactical pieces of shorter duration. It has been directed by Salomon Lighthem, produced by Algebra 24/7 and the music is the theme ‘Apricots’ by the DJ duo Bicep.