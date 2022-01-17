Current US Comptroller of the Currency Calls for Federal Collaboration with Crypto Intermediaries

The current Comptroller of the Currency, Michael J. Hsu, highlighted the need to collaborate and coordinate with the big “crypto brokers” to better understand the risks of the growing cryptocurrency market, which today has a total capitalization of more than USD 2 billion.

Speaking at the Transatlantic Finance Forum on “The Future of Crypto Assets and Regulation,” Hsu pointed to various arenas — cryptocurrency exchanges, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse — that anyone with an internet connection can invest in, adding:

“The mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies has occurred despite regulatory and legal uncertainty, and a series of scams, hacks, and other disturbing developments. For financial regulators like me, this raises a number of questions. Where should the focus be? attention of regulators? What should be done? By whom? And why?

According to Hsu, the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reminded banks that they must prove their ability before obtaining federal permission to engage in activities involving cryptocurrencies.

the official also highlighted the growing risks of cryptocurrencies, as holders of dollar-backed stablecoins rely on being able to redeem them for US dollars on demand, at par, no questions asked:

“However, what if that trust were to falter or be lost? Stablecoin holders, knowing that early movers would have the greatest chance of getting their money back, would rationally redeem immediately.”

Hsu advocates collaboration with crypto intermediaries to minimize the consequences of a loss of trust in cryptocurrencies. “While banks and trust companies have a long and successful history of safekeeping and safekeeping assets, the technology underlying cryptocurrencies and the governance associated with certain tokens present a number of novel issues that warrant careful analysis and consideration,” concluded.

At his confirmation hearing last week, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell confirmed that the body will release a new report on digital currencies despite not being “quite where we needed to be.”

Soon there will be a new legislation on digital currencies.

As we told you earlier, Powell highlighted the ongoing changes in monetary policy, which is expected to address the policy around the possible implementation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the United States:

“The report is really ready and I would expect it to be released – I hate to say it again – in the next few weeks.”

