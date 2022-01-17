Dallas Cowboys and the art of shooting yourself in the foot

Like every Monday, we go with the conclusions after the Wild Card Round in NFL American Football:

From the stellar performances of Josh Allen to Patrick Mahomes, to the painful losses of the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys.

A) The Bengals earned their first playoff win in 31 years. Negativism is dangerous, and therefore in Cincinnati the legend of Joe Burrow grows. The ground attack did not fuel, although Ja’Marr Chase did it with a vengeance. The defense forced two turnovers. Why not Cincy?

Bengals QB Joe Burrow AP

B) In the cold, the Raiders will realize they exceeded expectations considering the drama they’ve seen this year. Derek Carr didn’t have a good game in his playoff debut. Daniel Carlson is a guarantee, and the players want Rich Bisaccia to continue as coach.

C) Separate paragraph for Jerome Boger and his officer corps. Boger takes too long to make his decisions and doesn’t communicate them well. There’s no excuse for blowing that whistle, knowing that it’s a point of emphasis to let the play continue and then you can go back in any case.

D) Josh Allen is the quarterback I most enjoy watching in the NFL today. Arm arrogance and a warrior attitude. And when it’s on, the Bills can beat anyone. 7 series, 7 TDs. Devin Singletary is being a factor and the defense dominated. Watch out for Buffalo.

E) Although the difference with Buffalo is still abysmal, New England has to be satisfied with its season. The playoff drought lasted only, and while Mac Jones has a lot of room for improvement, it was an acceptable season for him. The defense kept its hands off when it mattered most.

F) Separate paragraph for Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. Buffalo’s two coordinators proved on the biggest stage why so many teams are interested in hiring them as head coaches. I’d be surprised if at least one of them doesn’t fulfill their dream.

G) Despite all the injuries, Tampa Bay dominated in all three facets of the game against the Eagles. Tom Brady was efficient, the defense dominated, he generated turnovers and limited the running game. However, the Buccaneers are already lighting candles for Tristan Wirfs and Ryan Jensen.

H) When Philadelphia can’t run, Jalen Hurts’ arm weakness and lack of accuracy are on display. I don’t rule out the Eagles looking for another QB in free agency. Now, in Nick Sirianni’s first year, Philadelphia made the playoffs and has 3 1st round picks.

I) Separate paragraph for Gardner Misnhew, who I still think can be an efficient starter in the NFL. The spotlight will go to Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, if they end up switching teams, but the lower-priced Minshew might not be such a bad idea.

J) The San Francisco 49ers are the most physical team in the NFL, and if they stay healthy, I think they are Green Bay’s biggest stumbling block in the NFC. That is why attention is now diverted to the health of Fred Warner and Nick Bosa. Kyle Shanahan is still having a hard time closing out games.

K) The Cowboys were never able to establish the running game. Dak Prescott was under pressure and imprecise. Connor Williams had a performance to forget and Dallas shot himself in the foot with 14 penalties. The pass-rushers failed to pressure Garoppolo the entire game.

Dak Prescott leaves disappointed after the loss to the 49ers. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

L) Separate paragraph for the QB Draw with 14 seconds to play. I don’t like the call at all because the margin of error is very small and from where you were, you had a chance of “Hail Mary”. Neither Prescott nor Williams apparently knew the rules and did not seek out the officer.

M) The Chiefs’ offensive problems are officially a thing of the past. Patrick Mahomes topped 400 yards and passed for five touchdowns against the Steelers. Even if Clyde Edwards-Hilaire gets healthy, it’s going to be tough to get Jerrick McKinnon out of the rotation.

N) Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell wasn’t the one he dreamed of, but nothing detracts from a Hall of Fame career. Even though they had a run-down offense all year, and the defense was weaker than usual, Pittsburgh made the playoffs and is to be commended.

O) Separate paragraph for the debate about 14 teams being too many in the playoffs because the games were disparate. Think that if Philadelphia played with starters last week, maybe they won, and if that happened, maybe San Francisco was left out.