Dallas Cowboys fans attack their players after elimination in the NFL

Midtime Editorial

AT&T Stadium / 16.01.2022 20:09:48





Desperate, frustrated and enraged. The Dallas Cowboys fans lost their composure after a new elimination in the NFL, this time at home against one of their biggest rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, and some of the attendees they attacked their players with objects thrown from the stands.

At video shared by a reporter NFL Network some objects like water bottles can be seen thrown into the tunnels that lead to the dressing rooms of AT&T Stadium; even, you see the defensive, DeMarcus Lawrence, deflect one of the projectiles with his case to avoid the hit.

Some versions suggest that in reality the Cowboys fans wanted to attack the referees, who had a controversial participation in the duel, specifically in the last play of the game when one of them prevented the resumption of the game and the clock expired, leaving Dallas without a last option to seek the winning score.

Note that this Sunday, the Cowboys committed 14 infractions, one of the highest figures of the season, although it is not surprising since they were the most penalized team of the whole season and just this afternoon they gave up almost 200 yards in those penalties, which ended up being key in a new failure for a Texan franchise that Hasn’t won the Super Bowl since 1996..

Fights between fans in Dallas

Unfortunately, violence spilled over into Dallas after the defeat of the team in the Postseason and on social networks, images of some Street fights in the vicinity of the stadium.