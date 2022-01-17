Dembélé ended the patience of Barcelona for his high pretensions to renew

BARCELONA — Ousmane Dembélé has become a matter of the utmost urgency at Barcelona, ​​where the last refusal of his representative to the renewal offer no longer caused surprise, but disappointment, club sources acknowledged to ESPN Deportes, both due to the lack of personality that is contemplated to the player as for the feeling of being fed up that is no longer hidden in the offices.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

The Frenchman will not renew, except for an unexpected surprise, and the offices are working to find a definitive solution within two weeks.

Two weeks are missing to finish the winter market and in this period Barcelona contemplates the possibility of transferring him, agreeing on an exchange with another club or even, ultimately, granting him low.

Three unlikely scenarios at first sight and that keep Xavi Hernández, in parallel, expectant, who on Wednesday will have to make his position public, reaffirming his intention to continue counting on the French striker or opting for the favorable voices in the club to separate him from the stage if he remains firm in his position and repeat what happened last season with Ilaix Moriba.

Ousmane Dembélé, during a match with Barcelona Eric Alonso/Getty Images

There are 200 million euros gross salary plus another 40 distributed between commission and renewal bonus which, according to several reports that Barça does not deny, Moussa Sissoko demands for Dembélé to prolong his stay at the Camp Nou for the next five seasons and those are conditions that the club understands to be exorbitant and, also, as an unequivocal sign that in reality their intention is to leave at the end of the course with the letter of freedom.

2 Related

Moriba, in his day, refused to renew, his representatives demanding figures that Barcelona considered out of logic, and Ronald Koeman, the coach who gave him the alternative, was forced to stop counting on him during the last months of the course, being transferred to Leipzig on August 31. It is the only difference between the two cases: For Ilaix Barça entered 16 million euros while for Dembélé, if necessary, he will not see a single euro.

Barça, faced with this scenario, values ​​the option of closing the case quickly and taking into account that the presence of the French striker, being important in the coach’s schemes, is no longer so indisputable after the signing of Ferran Torres, the recovery of Ansu Fati and the presence of Memphis Depay, Abde, Jutglà and even Luuk de Jong (whose permanence is not ruled out) and the close recovery of Braithwaite.