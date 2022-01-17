Did China launch an artificial sun into space? The explanation of the viral video on social networks

During the last few days, a post about a artificial sun in China It went viral due to the impressiveness of the accompanying text: it was launched into space.

In the images shown on social networks, you can see hundreds of people watching with great astonishment the rise of the supposed sun:

Indeed, the images are real, but it is not a artificial sun, how the news spread

They exist, but in a different way

The images viral in social networks they don’t belong to any sun release artificial, but to a rocket launch, although without exact knowledge of the specific mission due to the secrecy of the Chinese space agency.

But do artificial suns exist? China has one in particular and it is the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (known as EAST).

The Chinese set a new world record in early January by heating their turbulent circuit of plasma to 70 million degrees Celsius, a temperature five times higher than that of the Sun, for 17 minutes.

Scientists have been trying to harness the power of nuclear fusion, the process by which stars burn up, for more than 70 years. By fusing hydrogen atoms to produce helium under extremely high pressures and temperatures, so-called main sequence stars can convert matter into light and heat, generating huge amounts of energy without producing greenhouse gases or long-lived radioactive waste.

At the moment, it is expected that work will continue on this type of experiment, but none includes launching it into space.

