Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia for three years

After being deported Novak Djokovic received the worst news of all: you will not be able to enter Australia for the next three years as confirmed by Karen Andrews, Minister of “Home Afrairs”, in a report granted to TodayShow. The decision of the authorities could change according to the behavior of the number one in the world.

More problems for Nole: he says goodbye to Australia until 2025. Getty

“Djokovic will be prohibited from entering our country for the next three years. It is the result of the cancellation of the visa by Minister Alex Hawke, ratified by the Federal Court,” explained Andrews one day after the hearing that ended with the immediate deportation of the nine-time Australian Open champion.

However, he added, the decision could change: The Serb would have the possibility of returning to the oceanic country if he maintains good conduct and the general interest of the country requires it. After several twists and turns, a rejected exemption and the disappointment of not being able to stay in Australia, will Djokovic return to his backyard?