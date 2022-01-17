Do they confirm Emilio Osorio for Vicente Fernández’s bioseries?

Emilio Osorio would be the Foal in Vicente Fernández’s bioseries

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican actor and singer Emilio Osorio would give life to the ‘foal‘ in bioseries of Vicente Fernandez, something that would certainly be quite good for his career in the entertainment industry.

And it is that they have recently assured that Emilio Osorio was the one chosen by Juan Osorio to give life to Alejandro Fernández ‘El Potrillo’, in the bioseries by Vicente Fernandez.

As you may recall, several weeks ago Televisa confirmed that they are preparing a bioseries of Vicente Fernandez, which will be under the production of Juan Osorio, a renowned soap opera director.

It even seems that it has already been confirmed that the singer Pablo Montero will be the one to play ‘Chente’, a decision that unfortunately has not been to the liking of the late singer’s followers.

In that sense, another of the names that haunt this bioseries is that of Emilio Osorio, whom we recently saw as ‘Hueva’ in “Who is the Mask? and who will give life to one of the sons of ‘Charro de Huentitán’ .

And it is that to be true, it is increasingly common to see his son, Emilio Osorio, in the productions of Juan Osorio and everything seems to point to the fact that once again it will take place in a Televisa job that his father prepares.

However, in the absence of confirmation, Emlio Osorio would give life to Alejandro Fernández ‘El Potrillo’, perhaps in his youthful stage, assured the Twitter user @CarLon_2020, who has leaked credible information on television.

As expected, Internet users exploded against the Osorio family, as they claim to take advantage of nepotism to place Emilio in all the projects where his father is.

His father’s nepotism has no limits, on television if they are not the lovers of the producers, they are his relatives” or “Oh this talented boy, only in the soap operas that his father produces does he appear, how bad Juan Osorio” is read in the comments.

As we mentioned before, Televisa will make its own version of the life of Vicente Fernández, who unfortunately lost his life at the age of 81 on December 12.

They have already started recording. It is a fact, this 2022 we will have this great project on the Televisa screen, ”reported a source close to Televisa.

It should be noted that the Vicente Fernández bioseries being prepared by Televisa is based on a book not authorized by the family, who opted for Caracol and Neftlix to tell the singer’s story out loud.