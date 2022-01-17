Dodgers agree to 30, including Muñoz

The Dodgers are making waves once again in the international market with another series of major signings.
The Los Angeles team reached an agreement with 30 players, including the Dominican patrolman Samuel Munoz, No. 7 in the MLB.com Top 50 Prospects List, and with the Venezuelan right-hander Accimia Morales, No. 37. The Dodgers also signed right-hander Luciano Romero and shortstop Mairo Martinus from Curaçao, considered the island’s best infielder since Ozzie Albies, along with left-handed pitcher Josué De Paula.
The Dodgers have an amount available to spend of $4,644,000, which is $500,000 less after signing Trevor Bauer last winter.
Munoz is a left-handed infielder who possesses an advanced approach at the plate and a lot of power potential. He’s already shown an above-average ability to hit the ball with authority to all corners of the park, and that ability is expected to translate into home runs as he develops his physique.
On defense, he exhibits good infield moves and has a strong arm. There is still the possibility that it will be moved to the lobby due to its size.
As for Morales, he is a lanky, durable pitching prospect with command plus on all three of his pitches. He’s fit, he has a respectable delivery to the plate and he has a presence on the mound.
His fastball has clocked up to 93 mph and he throws a hard slider that tends to break effectively and a bouncy changeup. His ability to mix up his repertoire while attacking the strike zone at the same time is remarkable for a prospect his age.
Teams will not be allowed to redeem international signing slots during this signing period.