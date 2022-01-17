“Don’t Look Up” could become the most watched movie of all time on Netflix

“Don’t Look Up”, from Netflix, has become a success due to its views on the famous streaming platform.

It is presumed that this film has already broken records and is about to become the most watched on the platform, dethroning “Red Notice”.

It was Adam McKay, director of the film, who posted on Twitter a publication from an internet page that showed the number of views it had.

“I am really stunned by this,” said the cinematographer, who shared a tweet where he celebrates the nomination that the cast of his film project received for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In its second week on the streaming platform, the film recorded 152,290,000 hours streamed between December 27 and January 2, putting it at the top of the ranking for English-language films watched worldwide.

In second place for the week ending January 2 is “The Unforgivable,” with Sandra Bullock, which clocked in at 21.3 million hours watched, followed by Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut “The Lost Daughter,” which clocked in at 18.3 million. of hours

It is estimated that the film so far adds the amount of 321,520,000 total viewing hours since its premiere on December 24. It has already surpassed “Bird Box” which had 282 million views and now it is only below “Alerta Roja” which has 364 million hours.

Another movie that is having the same results is “The Power of the Dog” which obtained 27.2 million hours of viewing during the week of November 29 to December 5 to occupy the number 1 position, and 13.3 million hours the following week to take the number 4 spot.

The latest top ten of the most watched movies on Netflix in the world for the week of January 3 to January 9 is as follows:

“Don’t look up” with 58,200,000 hours viewed “Mother/Android” with 29,730,000 hours viewed “The Lost Daughter” with 20,370,000 hours viewed “Back to the Outback” with 12,430,000 hours viewed “The Unforgivable” with 11,340,000 hours viewed “Red Notice” with 11,090,000 hours viewed “Just Go With It” with 10,530,000 hours viewed “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” with 10,520,000 hours viewed “Seal Team” with 10,310,000 hours viewed “The Longest Yard” with 9,960,000 hours viewed

At the moment “Don’t Look Up” does not appear in the Nielsen charts until the end of January.

The film stars Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet; and tells the story of a duo of scientists who are trying to prevent the fall of an asteroid to planet Earth that could end all of humanity.