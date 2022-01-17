Double murder in Santurce bar increases violent deaths to 11 in the long weekend

Two men were murdered in a Santurce bar on Sunday night in circumstances that are being investigated by the Police, bringing the number of murders to 11 from Friday to Monday.

According to the official report of the authorities, the events were reported at around 10:44 at night in the Pa Gufiar business, located on Cerra street in Santurce. According to preliminary information, the authorities were alerted through the 9-1-1 Emergency System, about some shots.

“When the agents arrived, they located the bodies of two men with several gunshot wounds that caused them to die on the spot,” the police report indicates.

The victims were identified as John Negrón Caballero, 34 years old and with a criminal record; and Carlos Manuel Figueroa, 24.

Police record of John Negrón Caballero, one of the victims of the crime that occurred in Santurce. (Puerto Rican Police) (Supplied)

Related to these events, two other men were wounded by gunshots, for which they were transported to the emergency room of the Río Piedras Medical Center Hospital in critical condition. At the moment the motive of the facts is unknown.

Lieutenant José Bonilla, who heads the San Juan Homicide Division, indicated that although the facts are “under investigation”, the investigation preliminarily indicates that it all started with “an incident” inside the bar.

“A confrontation between several people can be understood and it culminated in this unfortunate event,” added Bonilla, in a radio interview with WKAQ 580.

This double murder is part of a string of 11 violent deaths reported by authorities over the weekend, beginning last Friday.

One of these 11 deaths occurred at around 9:54 last night, when a man was shot to death on Borinquen Avenue, in front of Antonio R. Barceló Square, in Barrio Obrero in San Juan.

Bonilla said that the victim is a man between 45 and 50 years old who was murdered inside the El Cibao business.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported by paramedics from the municipality to the emergency room of the Rio Piedras Medical Center Hospital, where he died while receiving medical assistance.

Meanwhile, another murder was reported inside a commercial premises, in events reported at around 7:38 at night, in Gurabo. According to the Police, a 49-year-old man, identified as José M. Piñeiro Febre, was shot inside the Rancho de Tito business, located on 181st Street in the Santa Rita neighborhood in Gurabo.

The police report indicates that when the agents arrived, they found several vehicles with bullet holes and that they had taken the victim to the Neomed Center hospital in the same municipality.

The victim, who had multiple bullet wounds, was treated by Dr. Michael Ramírez, who certified his death.

On the other hand, a murder was reported at around 1:02 in the morning on the PR-9931 highway in San Lorenzo. As reported, when the authorities arrived at the scene, they located the body of the man lying on the pavement.

Meanwhile, at the same scene they found a gunshot wound, who was transported to the HIMA hospital in Caguas in stable condition.

Until yesterday, the Police had reported a total of 24 murders so far this year, eight less than the 32 registered on the same date in 2021.